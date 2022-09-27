Citroen C3 Electric Spotted In India, Could Launch On September 29

The Citroen C3 Electric was spotted undisguised in the image that surfaced on the internet recently. The car is instantly recognizable as it is identical to the ICE version of the Citroen C3. Heck, even the grille isn't blanked off. The only visible difference is that it gets the charging port mounted on its left front fender. The car was reportedly hooked up to a fast charger, which means it could support 30kW to 50kW charging speeds.

Don't expect a major overhaul in terms of the interior. The C3 EV could carry a similar-looking dashboard with a large 10-inch infotainment screen. However, you can expect Citroen to add some essential features, which were missing in its petrol-powered avatar.

What Would Citroen C3 Electric Bring To The Table?

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis group, had earlier confirmed that the brand was working on a sub 4-meter electric car for the Indian market. The Citroen C3 is expected to be built on the CMP platform of the ICE Citroen C3, but with some revisions to accommodate the battery pack and the electric motor. This product is conceived in India and will be locally produced to allow the brand to price it aggressively.