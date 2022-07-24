Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Best Fast Charging Smartphones

By

Advertisement

Gone are the days when you had to plug in your smartphone hours together to get its battery charged up to 100%. These days, smartphone technologies have improved to a great extent that it is possible to charge these devices within a few minutes. The newly launched Oppo Reno8 Pro is an example of this as it can be charged quickly with its 80W super-fast charging tech.

However, Oppo is not alone as almost all smartphone makers come with such rapid charging technologies with some being proprietary as well. Here, on account of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, we have listed the offers you can avail on the bestselling fast charging smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 10R 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 38,999 (10% Off)

OnePlus 10R 5G is available at 10% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 (21% Off)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 66,999 (1% Off)

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at 1% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.

 

iQOO 9 SE 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 (15% Off)

iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

 

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 (14% Off)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

 

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,490 (16% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

 

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Honor Will Soon Exit Indian Market For An Interesting Reason

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Pocket-Friendly Discounts On Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More

Video: James Webb Telescope Captures Spinning Wormhole In Deep Space

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free?

BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 100 To Keep Your Number Active

Amazon Prime Day Offers On Samsung Galaxy M13 Series: Should You Buy?

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Must Buy Discounts Deals On Smart Bulbs, Smart Speakers, Smart Robots, And More

Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 2022 with Intel Core i7-12700H & RTX 3060 Launch

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discount On Laptops For Students, Business, Gaming, And Light Weight Devices

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Prime Day Best Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: amazon Amazon prime day sale offers
Read more...