Amazon Sale: List Of Best Smartphones From Rs. 50,000 To Rs. 1,50,000 To Buy In India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Silver, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 (13% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,36,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,900 (2% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 2% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) - Blue

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,03,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,900 (5% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,01,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 92,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 99,900 (7% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available at 7% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 92,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 87,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 (8% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 87,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,18,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,42,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,18,999 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Cloudy White, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 82,500 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 (25% Off)

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 82,500 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 91,999 (16% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Price: 71,999

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 22,900 off on Exchange

Key Specs