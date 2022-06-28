Amazon Sale: List Of Best Smartphones From Rs. 50,000 To Rs. 1,50,000 To Buy In India

Looking for a flagship smartphone? We have curated a list of premium smartphones that offer the best possible features and specifications. This list includes devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google.

If you want a device that costs between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,50,000, then here are some of the best smartphones you can consider. We have included high-end devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more. Check out the complete list of best smartphones priced above Rs. 50,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Silver, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 (13% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,36,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,900 (2% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 2% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) - Blue

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,03,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,900 (5% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,01,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 92,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 99,900 (7% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available at 7% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 92,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 87,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 (8% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 87,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,18,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,42,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,18,999 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Cloudy White, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 82,500 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 (25% Off)

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 82,500 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 91,999 (16% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Price: 71,999
Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 22,900 off on Exchange
Key Specs

  • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
  • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
  • 32MP front-facing camera
  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh battery
    • Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Silver

    Price : Rs. 1,69,900
    Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 21,900 off on Exchange
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

