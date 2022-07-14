Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

The mid-range has witnessed a lot of upgrades, as new and more advanced smartphones continue to embrace the category. The most sought after aspect in this segment is the camera setup, and have companies have successfully addressed this. After equipping the devices with 48MP, and then 64MP sensors, the mid-range segment has now seen phones with 108MP as well.

We have compiled a list of smartphones that come packed with 108MP camera and are the best ones to buy in the segment. Let's dive into the details starightaway.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 13



Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)



108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU





6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Realme 9 Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU







6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage







Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







Android 12 with realme UI 3.0







108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Moto G60 Price: Rs. 15,689

Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display









2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor









6GB RAM With 128GB ROM









108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera









32MP Front Camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









WiFi 5









Bluetooth 5









USB Type-C









15W Turbo Charging









6,000 MAh Battery









Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display











Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU











6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage











8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage











expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with MIUI 13











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen













Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU













6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage













6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage













expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD













Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP telemacro camera













16MP front-facing camera













Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor













3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio













Water resistant (IP53)













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,020 mAh (Typical) battery

