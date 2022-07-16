Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India: Galaxy M12, M11, A10, And More

Samsung has delivered many entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones with a good value for money. The South-Korean giant has smartphones like the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03 Core, Galaxy M11, and more that fall under this category. Are you someone seeking a new smartphone from Samsung that comes under Rs. 10,000, then this list is for you.

Check out all the smartphones below and make the right purchase decision. We have detailed the specifications and price of all the devices.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,399

Key Specs

6.5 inch HD+ Display



2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB



8MP Rear Camera



5MP Front Camera



Octa Core Processor



5,000 mAh Li-ion Battery



Samsung Galaxy A03s Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display





Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU





3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage





expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core





Dual SIM





13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





5MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, 270 ppi | 16M color support







Android v10.0 operating system







1.8GHz Qualcomm | SDM450-F01 octa core processor







13MP (F1.8) main camera + 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 2MP (F2.4) depth rear camera







8MP (F2.0) front facing punch hole camera







4GB RAM







64GB internal memory







expandable up to 512GB







Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)







Wi-Fi







5,000 mAH lithium-ion battery







Samsung Galaxy A10 Price: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display









Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor









2GB RAM, 32GB Storage









expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card









Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI









Dual SIM









13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture









5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture









Face Unlock









Dual 4G VoLTE









3,400 mAh battery









Samsung Galaxy M02 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display











1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU











2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage











expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











Android 10 with Samsung One UI











Dual SIM











13MP + 2MP Rear Camera











5MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery











Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display













1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU













1GB/2GB RAM













16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card













Android 10 Go Edition













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













8MP Rear Camera













5MP with f/2.4 aperture













Dual 4G VoLTE













3,000 mAh (typical) battery













Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection















Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52















4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1















48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera















8MP front camera















4G VoLTE















6,000 mAh (typical) battery

