Buying Guide: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 15,000

Back in the day, a smartphone with just 3/4 GB of RAM would have been more than sufficient to deliver a smooth user experience. However, most modern apps are very resource hungry and require a more powerful CPU and at least 6GB of RAM to deliver a lag-free performance.

If you are a student, then it is recommended to get a smartphone with at least 6GB of RAM. Most students won't be able to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. Hence, here is a list of some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 15,000 in India and are readily available for purchase.

POCO M4 Pro

Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs

  • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
  • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
  • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
  • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
    • OPPO F19

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 48MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
      • OPPO A74 5G

      Price: Rs. 14,990
      Key Specs

      • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
      • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
      • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
      • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
      • Dual SIM
      • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
      • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 8MP front-facing camera
      • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
        • Moto G40 Fusion

        Price: Rs. 14,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
        • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
        • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
        • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
        • 16MP Front Camera
        • Dual 4G VoLTE
        • WiFi 5
        • Bluetooth 5
        • USB Type-C
        • 20W Turbo Charging
        • 6,000 mAh Battery
          • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

          Price: Rs. 14,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
          • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
          • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
          • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
          • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
          • 13MP front-facing camera
          • Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
            • OPPO K10

            Price: Rs. 14,990
            Key Specs

            • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
            • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
            • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
            • expandable memory with microSD
            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
            • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
            • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 16MP front-facing camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
              • Infinix Note 12 Turbo

              Price: Rs. 14,999
              Key Specs

              • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut
              • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
              • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
              • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
              • 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens
              • 16MP front camera
              • Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
                • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

                Price: Rs. 14,999
                Key Specs

                • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
                • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
                • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
                • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
                • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                • 8MP front camera
                • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
                  • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

                  Price: Rs. 14,999
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
                  • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
                  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
                  • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
                  • Android 11 with MIUI 13
                  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                  • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 5MP front camera
                  • Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
                    • Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB

                    Price: Rs. 12,499
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
                    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
                    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                    • Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
                    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                    • 13MP front camera
                    • Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
                      • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

                      Price: Rs. 11,999
                      Key Specs

                      • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
                      • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
                      • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                      • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                      • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
                      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                      • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                      • 13MP front-facing camera
                      • Dual 4G VoLTE
                      • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
                        • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB

                        Price: Rs. 13,999
                        Key Specs

                        • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
                        • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
                        • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                        • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
                        • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
                        • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
                        • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                        • 8MP front-facing camera
                        • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                        • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
                          • Infinix Note 11S

                          Price: Rs. 12,999
                          Key Specs

                          • 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
                          • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
                          • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                          • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
                          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                          • Android 11 with XOS 10
                          • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                          • 16MP front camera
                          • Dual 4G VoLTE
                          • 5,000 mAh battery
                            • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB

                            Price: Rs. 11,999
                            Key Specs

                            • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
                            • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
                            • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                            • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                            • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
                            • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                            • 8MP front camera
                            • Dual 4G VoLTE
                            • 6,000 mAh battery
                              • Nokia G21 128GB

                              Price: Rs. 12,999
                              Key Specs

                              • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
                              • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
                              • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
                              • expandable memory with microSD
                              • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                              • Android 11
                              • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                              • 8MP front-facing camera
                              • Dual 4G VoLTE
                              • 5,050 mAh battery
                                • Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB

                                Price: Rs. 10,999
                                Key Specs

                                • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
                                • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
                                • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
                                • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
                                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                                • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
                                • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                                • 8MP front camera
                                • 4G VoLTE
                                • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
                                  • Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM

                                  Price: Rs. 12,999
                                  Key Specs

                                  • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
                                  • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                                  • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
                                  • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
                                  • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
                                  • Dual SIM
                                  • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                                  • 8MP front camera
                                  • Dual 4G VoLTE
                                  • 5,000 mAh battery

