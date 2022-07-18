Buying Guide: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 15,000

Back in the day, a smartphone with just 3/4 GB of RAM would have been more than sufficient to deliver a smooth user experience. However, most modern apps are very resource hungry and require a more powerful CPU and at least 6GB of RAM to deliver a lag-free performance.

If you are a student, then it is recommended to get a smartphone with at least 6GB of RAM. Most students won't be able to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. Hence, here is a list of some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 15,000 in India and are readily available for purchase.

POCO M4 Pro Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO F19 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen



Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1



48MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen





Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU





6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage





Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD





Dual SIM





ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11





48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





8MP front-facing camera





5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery





Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display







2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor







4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM







64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera







16MP Front Camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







WiFi 5







Bluetooth 5







USB Type-C







20W Turbo Charging







6,000 mAh Battery







Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen









Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU









6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD









Android 11 with MIUI 12.5









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera









13MP front-facing camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (Typical) battery









OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen











Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU











6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage











expandable memory with microSD











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1











50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut













Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU













8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













Android 12 with XOS 10.6













50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens













16MP front camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (typical) battery













Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display















Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU















4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage















Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















8MP front camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

















8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 11 with MIUI 13

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















5MP front camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















6,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display



















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU



















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage



















expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1



















48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















13MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















6,000 mAh (typical) battery



















Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen





















2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU





















4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage





















expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD





















Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5





















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





















48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















13MP front-facing camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,000 mAh (Typical) battery





















Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen























Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU























4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage























expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD























Android 11 with MIUI 12.5























Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)























48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera























8MP front-facing camera























Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh (Typical) battery























Infinix Note 11S Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

























Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

























6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

























expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

























Android 11 with XOS 10

























50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























16MP front camera

























Dual 4G VoLTE

























5,000 mAh battery

























Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen



























Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz



























4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage



























Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD



























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



























Android 11 with MIUI 12.5



























50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



























8MP front camera



























Dual 4G VoLTE



























6,000 mAh battery



























Nokia G21 128GB Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display





























1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU





























4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage





























expandable memory with microSD





























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





























Android 11





























50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





























8MP front-facing camera





























Dual 4G VoLTE





























5,050 mAh battery





























Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display































Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52































4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage































Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD































Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)































Android 11 with OneUI 3.1































48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera































8MP front camera































4G VoLTE































6,000 mAh (typical) battery































Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

































Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

































3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

































Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

































Android 10 with Samsung One UI

































Dual SIM

































48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

































8MP front camera

































Dual 4G VoLTE

































5,000 mAh battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles