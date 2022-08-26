Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Battery Life 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at a 29% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G60 (Li-Po 6000 mAh Battery with 20W Fast charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)

MOTOROLA G60 5G is available at a 31% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO K10 (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

OPPO K10 is available at a 21% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.

Moto G71 5G ( Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30W Fast charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)

Moto G71 5G is available at a 30% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 25W Fast charging 25)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at a 29% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 5G SE (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30w Fast Charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)

Realme 9 5G SE is available at a 20% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Zero 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery With 33W Fast Charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (32% off)

Infinix Zero 5G is available at a 32% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

LAVA AGNI (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off)

LAVA AGNI is available at a 25% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 10W Fast Charging))

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (5% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at a 5% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30W Fast charging)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at a 28% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.