Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Independence Day Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)

Realme 9 5G SE is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

Realme 8s 5G 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)

Infinix Zero 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (33% off)

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)

Micromax IN Note 2 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 Pro (Power Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (34% off)

POCO M4 Pro is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (19% off)

vivo T1 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.