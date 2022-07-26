Just In
- 13 min ago Planning To Take A Loan Via An App? Your Data Might Be At Risk
- 41 min ago 5G Spectrum Auctions Debut Online With Jio, Airtel, Vi And Adani
- 54 min ago Asus ROG Flow X16 Review: Most Versatile 16-Inch Laptop To Buy In 2022
- 57 min ago Vivo India Committed Economic Offenses, Money Laundering: ED Tells Delhi High Court
Don't Miss
- Movies Aly Goni On Taking Break From TV Post Bigg Boss 14: It Was A Conscious Decision
- News Suspected Monkeypox case in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya
- Finance Buy This Agrochemical Stock For 31% Gain, Reports Strong Revenue Growth Of 32% YoY: Prabhudas Lilladher
- Lifestyle Sawan Bel Patra Worship: Ritual Rules, Worship Method, Mantra To Chant, And Significance
- Sports TNPL 2022: Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator, Final -- Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel Info
- Education AEEE 2022 Slot Booking For Phase 2 Exam: Window Will Open From Today
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Base ‘Sigma’ Variant - Everything You Need To Know
- Travel Nahanni River: Valley Of No Return
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discounts On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
It is raining discounts and offers on many products, thanks to the sales that the online retailers are hosting. One of the ongoing sales is the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. During this sale, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is providing lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone priced under Rs. 20,000, then this sale could be the right time.
As a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you can get your hands on a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs. 20,000 at a discount. There are many options to make you spoilt for choice but some of these notable devices available at a discount include the Poco X4 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F22, Redmi Note 10S, Lava Agni, and the Moto G71 among others.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
REDMI Note 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (32% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
LAVA AGNI (Fiery Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (33% off)
LAVA AGNI is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA g52 (Charcoal Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
MOTOROLA g52 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015