    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days Sale 2022 which has already kickstarted with much flare. The sale kicked off on July 23 and will run till July 27. The sale will allow consumers to avail of attractive deals and offers on a plethora of devices such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more. Flipkart Plus customers also received early offers and deals.

     
    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    The e-commerce company has joined forces with banking partners, including Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank to get an instant discount of 10% on the purchase. In this article, we have compiled a list that includes Apple iPhones 12, Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and other products. Let's dive into the details.

    Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 56,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 (19% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 56,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,490 (11% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,990 (7% off)

    vivo V23 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

    SAMSUNG Galaxy A53 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    SAMSUNG Galaxy A53 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,499 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (19% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (7% off)

    vivo V23 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A33 (Awesome Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A33 (Awesome Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (22% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
