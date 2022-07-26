Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discounts On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

It is raining discounts and offers on many products, thanks to the sales that the online retailers are hosting. One of the ongoing sales is the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. During this sale, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is providing lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone priced under Rs. 20,000, then this sale could be the right time.
As a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you can get your hands on a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs. 20,000 at a discount. There are many options to make you spoilt for choice but some of these notable devices available at a discount include the Poco X4 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F22, Redmi Note 10S, Lava Agni, and the Moto G71 among others.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
REDMI Note 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (32% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (33% off)
LAVA AGNI is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
MOTOROLA g52 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.