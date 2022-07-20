Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smartwatches, And More

By

Advertisement

The e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days Sale that will happen later this month. The sale will be hosted between July 23 and July 27 and buyers will get attractive deals and offers on a slew of products, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

Flipkart Plus customers are to get early offers and deals. Also, there will be fresh deals hosted at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The company has teamed up with banking partners, including Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank to get an instant discount of 10% on the purchase.

Let's take a look at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offers you can avail from here.

Discounts On Best Selling Smartphones

Already, Flipkart has teased the offers that buyers can get on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Moto G31, and iPhone 11. It has been teased that more deals will be revealed in the coming days as the sale date nears. Soon, offers on Oppo, Vivo, and Apple devices among others will be available at a discount.

Up To 80% Off On Electronics Devices

If you want electronic devices such as mouse, routers, keyboards, and more, then you can get up to 80% offer on these devices during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Furthermore, there will be other discounts as well from partner banks.

Up To 70% Off On TVs And Appliances

Are you looking for TVs and appliances for your home? Well, you can purchase kitchen appliances starting from Rs. 299, air conditioners at up to 55%, Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs starting from Rs. 20,749, and fans and air coolers from Rs. 999.

Up To 45% Off On Tablets

Tablets are still among the bestselling devices as these are ideal for many purposes. You can buy tablets from Lenovo, Realme, Motorola, Apple, and Samsung among others at up to a 45% discount.

Up To 45% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Headphones are used by many people and come in many forms - in-ear, over-the-ear, TWS, and neckband styles. You can get these products at a maximum discount of 45%. Also, there will be speakers on sale that can accentuate the looks of your home.

Up To 65% Off On Smartwatches

Smartwatches and fitness bands are a rage these days. Buyers can get them at a discount of up to 65%. You can purchase them at lucrative offers and keep your health and wellness on track.

Up To 65% Off On True Wireless Earbuds

TWS earbuds are used commonly by many users due to the convenience offered by these products. You can get these TWS earbuds at up to 65% off before the offers from partner banks.

Up To 40% Off On Laptops and Desktops

Laptops and desktops are available at lucrative discounts and offers of up to 40%. This Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will be a great deal for buyers looking out for laptops or desktops.

Up To 70% Off On Printers

Printers are used commonly by many users in their homes for numerous purchases. You can get printers from various brands, including HP, Epson, etc. at up to a whopping discount of 70%.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Google Pixel 6a India Launch Likely Tipped For July 21

Flipkart Sale: Up To 30% Off On POCO F4 5G, POCO C31, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT 5G, And More

Dizo Watch D Sharp Smartwatch, Dizo Wireless Active Neckband Earphones Launched; Price & Specs

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India

AOC 24G2U 24-Inch Gaming Monitor Review: Good For The Price

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones: Best Alternatives Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India

Nothing Phone (1) India Price Leaked Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Launch; Priced Above Rs. 30K

LG Gram (2022) Laptops Launched In India: Features, Specifications, And Pricing Details

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Available With Massive Discounts On Flipkart

Amazon Files Lawsuit Against 10,000 Facebook Group Admins For Fake Reviews

Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount And Exchange Offers On iPhone 13, iPhone 12, And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Flipkart sale offers discounts
Published On July 20, 2022
Read more...