Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Poco Smartphones

By

Advertisement

It's common to find deals on the latest smartphones and gadgets on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale is one such activity, which offers flabbergasting discounts on Poco smartphones.

You can grab the POCO F4 5G for just Rs. 27,999, while devices like the POCO F3 GT 5G are also now available for Rs. 28,999. Want to know more about the Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale deals on Poco smartphones? Check out this hand-picked deal list of Poco smartphones on Flipkart.

POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (33% off)

POCO C31 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (31% off)

POCO M4 5G is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,9999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (30% off)

POCO M4 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Jio Rs. 750 Prepaid Plan Launched With 2GB Data Per Day And More

Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

NASA Artemis 1 Mission Update: Space Agency To Host Teleconference Ahead Of Liftoff

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Independence Day Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale: Best Deals On iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung & Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi Independence Day & Rakhi Sale- Must Check Out Deals & Offers

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022; Discounts On Games Like GTA 5, FIFA 22, Gran Turismo, More

Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Unisoc T1616 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched In India; Features, Price, Offers

iQOO Z6 5G New Model With 80W Fast Charging In Works; Coming To Replace Current Variant?

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Electronics Devices

Vivo Y22 Spotted On Geekbench; Coming To India As A Budget Offering?

iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Flipkart Independence Day sale offers
Published On August 14, 2022
Read more...