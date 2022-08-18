Does It Still Make Sense To Buy A Gaming Phone In 2022?

Just a few years back, Android OEMs started a new concept called gaming smartphones. These devices came with a flagship (speed binned) processor, a higher-refresh-rate display, and a beefy battery. While brands like Asus still continue to make gaming smartphones, they might be getting slightly irrelevant.

Take an example of the Asus ROG Phone 6, the latest flagship gaming smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 165Hz refresh rate display, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The device presently costs Rs. 71,999, making it an expensive affair.

Similarly, if you look at the devices like the OnePlus 10T 5G and the iQOO 9T 5G, these phones also come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a 120Hz AMOLED display. Again, not on par with the specs sheet, but they do have the same chip, probably delivering a similar experience.

Gaming Phones Are Thick And Bulky

One of the primary reasons that I just don't recommend a gaming smartphone to a normal user is the fact that they are heavy and bulky, and could even cause hand fatigue with continued usage. The extra added weight does add a bit of a value to the device say in terms of battery life or cooling solution, but a regular user might not get much from it.

Let's Talk About The Games

Gaming smartphones do come with a few physical attributes that we usually won't see on a regular smartphone. These devices will mostly have features like a physical/capacitive shoulder button along with things like a dedicated headphone jack, and some phones even offer LED lighting for an added bling.

Most of the popular games like COD: Mobile, BGMI, and PUBG New State only support a maximum of 90fps, hence, phones like ROG Phone 6 despite having a higher-refresh-rate display will just feel like a phone with a 90Hz display. Yes, some games support a higher refresh rate. However, those are mostly arcade-style games that do not require cutting-edge hardware.

We Are Not Even Talking About iPhones

If You want a gaming smartphone, then the latest Apple iPhone is probably your best bet. Games will be better optimized for iPhones and users can also expect smooth gameplay even on the most demanding games like Genshin Impact and COD: Mobile.

So, Who Should Buy A Gaming Phone?

Gaming phones are not bad, it is just that they are not as enticing as their predecessors. Most gaming phones now focus on looks rather than being practical and offering something that a regular smartphone does not. If you want a phone with good speakers, a large display, and a good battery life, then a gaming phone is the one that you should pick.

If you want a device that is as powerful as a gaming smartphone which is also easy to handle and offers a good camera setup, then you might have to start looking at performance-oriented devices. Phones like the OnePlus 10T 5G and the iOOQ 9T are some of the best performance-centric devices that are currently available in India.

