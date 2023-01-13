Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Infinix Hot 10 and the Redmi Note 10 are budget Android smartphones meant for consumers who want reliable devices for everyday use. These smartphones might not offer good gaming performance, but they have well-balanced hardware. The Infinix Hot 10 launched in October 2020, while the Redmi Note 10 arrived in March 2021. Let's compare the specifications and features of these entry-level smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Display

The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution. The 720p screen is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Performance

The Infinix Hot 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage, which can further be expanded via a dedicated microSD card.

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Cameras

The Infinix Hot 10 features a punch-hole notch on the top-left corner which houses an 8MP selfie camera plus a dual-LED flash. There's a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone comprising a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a low light sensor.

Advertisement

The Redmi Note has a quad camera setup on the back as well. It comprises a 48MP primary camera, which is coupled with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, d a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

The Infinix Hot 10 has a large 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10 has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W wired fast charging.

While both smartphones have batteries of similar capacity, the Redmi phone can recharge quickly. However, battery endurance should depend on usage patterns.

Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Which One To Buy?

Infinix Hot 10 and the Redmi Note 10 are budget Android smartphones and usually sell at attractive prices. However, these are pretty old devices.

The Infinix Hot 10 launched in October 2020, while the Redmi Note 10 arrived in March 2021. Hence it is strongly advised to consider the later generations of these devices, which pack better hardware and run newer versions of the Android OS.

The Infinix Hot 20 is available at a little higher price than the Infinix Hot 10. Moreover, Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 12 series.