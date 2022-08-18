Infinix Hot 12 Vs Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Infinix appears to be on a launch spree as it has been launching a slew of smartphones from time to time. The latest offering from the company is the Infinix Hot 12, which comes bundled with premium features, including an enormous 6000mAh battery. The device comes with a 90Hz display for a smooth gaming experience, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and much more.

For imaging, the Infinix Hot 12 comes with a 50MP AI triple-camera setup, a quad-LED flash unit, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Also, there are notable aspects such as 18W fast charging, cinematic Dual speakers with DTS support, and more.

Given that the Infinix smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499, you can take a look at the competitors available in the Indian market right now from here.

Lava Blaze Price: Rs. 8,699

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Moto E32s Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU



3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 12 with My UX



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



8MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



vivo Y15C Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs 6.51" inch HD+ LCD Display





13MP+2MP Rear Camera





8MP Selfie Camera





Memory & SIM: 3GB RAM





32GB internal memory





Expandable upto 1TB





Dual SIM dual-standby (4G).





Funtouch OS 12.0





10W fast charging with 5000mAh battery





Redmi 10A Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen







2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU







4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage







expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







Android 11 with MIUI 12.5







13MP rear camera with LED flash







5MP front camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Realme C31 Price: Rs. 9,299

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen









1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU









3GB RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage









expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









Android 11 with realme UI R Edition









13MP + 2MP Rear Camera









5MP front camera









4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging









Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen











Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor











Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU











4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)











Android 11 with XOS 10











13MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging











Tecno Spark 9 Price: Rs. 8,999.

Key Specs 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate













Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU













4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage













Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD













Android 12 with HiOS 8.6













Dual SIM













13MP + secondary AI camera













8MP front-facing camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Samsung Galaxy A03 Price: Rs. 7,493

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display















Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU















3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage















Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















48MP + 2MP Rear Camera















5MP front camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging















Realme Narzo 50i 64GB Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display

















1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

















2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

















expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

















8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

















5MP front-facing camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging

















OPPO A15s Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs 6.55-inch HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch



















Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU



















4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage



















Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD



















Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2



















13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















8MP front-facing camera



















Dual SIM



















4G VoLTE



















4,230 mAh battery with 10W charging



















OPPO A16e Price: Rs. 9,490

Key Specs 6.52 inch Screen





















Android 11, ColorOS 11.1





















Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)





















13MP Main Camera





















5MP Front Camera





















Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU





















Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 Chipset





















4,230 mAh Long-Lasting Battery

