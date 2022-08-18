Infinix Hot 12 Vs Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Infinix appears to be on a launch spree as it has been launching a slew of smartphones from time to time. The latest offering from the company is the Infinix Hot 12, which comes bundled with premium features, including an enormous 6000mAh battery. The device comes with a 90Hz display for a smooth gaming experience, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and much more.
For imaging, the Infinix Hot 12 comes with a 50MP AI triple-camera setup, a quad-LED flash unit, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Also, there are notable aspects such as 18W fast charging, cinematic Dual speakers with DTS support, and more.
Given that the Infinix smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499, you can take a look at the competitors available in the Indian market right now from here.
Price: Rs. 8,699
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.51" inch HD+ LCD Display
- 13MP+2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Memory & SIM: 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- Expandable upto 1TB
- Dual SIM dual-standby (4G).
- Funtouch OS 12.0
- 10W fast charging with 5000mAh battery
- 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor
- Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
- 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 12 with HiOS 8.6
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging
- 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging
- 6.55-inch HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,230 mAh battery with 10W charging
- 6.52 inch Screen
- Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
- 13MP Main Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU
- Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 Chipset
- 4,230 mAh Long-Lasting Battery
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 9,299
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 8,999.
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 7,493
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 9,490
Key Specs