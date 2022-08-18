Infinix Hot 12 Vs Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

By

Advertisement

Infinix appears to be on a launch spree as it has been launching a slew of smartphones from time to time. The latest offering from the company is the Infinix Hot 12, which comes bundled with premium features, including an enormous 6000mAh battery. The device comes with a 90Hz display for a smooth gaming experience, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and much more.

For imaging, the Infinix Hot 12 comes with a 50MP AI triple-camera setup, a quad-LED flash unit, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Also, there are notable aspects such as 18W fast charging, cinematic Dual speakers with DTS support, and more.

Given that the Infinix smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499, you can take a look at the competitors available in the Indian market right now from here.

Lava Blaze

Price: Rs. 8,699
Key Specs

  • 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display
  • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 12
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh battery
    • Moto E32s

    Price: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
      • vivo Y15C

      Price: Rs. 9,999
      Key Specs

      • 6.51" inch HD+ LCD Display
      • 13MP+2MP Rear Camera
      • 8MP Selfie Camera
      • Memory & SIM: 3GB RAM
      • 32GB internal memory
      • Expandable upto 1TB
      • Dual SIM dual-standby (4G).
      • Funtouch OS 12.0
      • 10W fast charging with 5000mAh battery
        • Redmi 10A

        Price: Rs. 8,499
        Key Specs

        • 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
        • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
        • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
        • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
        • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
        • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
        • 5MP front camera
        • Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 5,000 mAh battery
          • Realme C31

          Price: Rs. 9,299
          Key Specs

          • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
          • 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
          • 3GB RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage
          • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
          • Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
          • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 5MP front camera
          • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
            • Infinix Hot 12 Play

            Price: Rs. 8,499
            Key Specs

            • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
            • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor
            • Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
            • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
            • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
            • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
            • Android 11 with XOS 10
            • 13MP Rear Camera
            • 8MP front camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
              • Tecno Spark 9

              Price: Rs. 8,999.
              Key Specs

              • 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
              • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
              • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
              • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
              • Android 12 with HiOS 8.6
              • Dual SIM
              • 13MP + secondary AI camera
              • 8MP front-facing camera
              • Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 5,000 mAh battery
                • Samsung Galaxy A03

                Price: Rs. 7,493
                Key Specs

                • 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
                • Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
                • 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
                • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
                • Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                • 5MP front camera
                • Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging
                  • Realme Narzo 50i 64GB

                  Price: Rs. 8,999
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display
                  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
                  • 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
                  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
                  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                  • realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
                  • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
                  • 5MP front-facing camera
                  • Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging
                    • OPPO A15s

                    Price: Rs. 9,990
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.55-inch HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
                    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
                    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
                    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
                    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                    • 8MP front-facing camera
                    • Dual SIM
                    • 4G VoLTE
                    • 4,230 mAh battery with 10W charging
                      • OPPO A16e

                      Price: Rs. 9,490
                      Key Specs

                      • 6.52 inch Screen
                      • Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
                      • Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
                      • 13MP Main Camera
                      • 5MP Front Camera
                      • Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU
                      • Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 Chipset
                      • 4,230 mAh Long-Lasting Battery

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

What Are The Major Drivers Of Online Gaming In India?

Infinix Hot 12 With 50MP AI Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery Launched: Starts From Rs. 9,499

Realme TechLife Buds T100 Launched With 28 Hours Battery Life

Infinix To Launch Zero Ultra 5G As Its Most Premium Smartphone

Realme 9i With 6.6-Inch Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Worth Buying At Rs. 15,000?

Infinix Smart 6 HD, Yet Another Budget Smartphone Launched In India

Nothing Phone (1) Just Got More Expensive In India

Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

James Webb Might Be The Rage But Hubble Telescope Isn’t Done Yet

Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Unisoc T1616 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched In India; Features, Price, Offers

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Review: Goodness Of Zen3 Made More Affordable

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launched In India; Price, Sale And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Infinix smartphones news top gadgets
Read more...