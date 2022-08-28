Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G: Is There Any Major Difference?

Infinix has officially launched the 4G variant of the Note 12 Pro, which is pretty much similar to the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G that we recently reviewed. So, is connectivity the only difference between these two models? Here is an in-depth comparison between the 4G and the 5G variants of the Infinix Note 12 Pro.

4G Infinix Note 12 Pro Is Cheaper And Better

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G costs Rs. 16,999, making it Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the 4G variant. Not just that, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G just like the 5G variant offers 8GB of RAM. When it comes to storage, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G offers 256GB of internal storage, double that of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

Different Looking Camera Unit

While both models have a 108MP primary sensor, they are placed inside different-looking camera modules. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has a circular camera module while the 5G variant has a rectangular camera module. Both phones have a 2MP depth sensor, while the Note 12 Pro 4G has a QVGA camera unlike the 5G variant, which has a 2MP macro lens.

Both smartphones also have an identical 16MP selfie camera. So, in terms of camera experience, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will be almost identical to the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (review), given they use the same sensor, the camera performance is likely to remain identical.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Comes With A Very Powerful Processor

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 processor, while the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is based on the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. While these are completely different processors, they are expected to be on par with each other.

Both the Helio G99 and the Dimensity 810 SoC feature the same ARM Mali-G57 MC2 with an octa-core processor. The CPU cluster has two high-performance cores and six medium-performance cores. Do note that, the high-performance cores on the Dimensity 810 have a higher clock speed of 2.4GHz, while the Helio G99 has a peak CPU clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Display, Battery, And Charging Tech Are Identical

The 4G and the 5G iteration of the Infinix Note 12 Pro come with a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both devices have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port, and both phones also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Even in terms of software, the 4G and the 5G version of the Infinix Note 12 Pro ship with Android 12 OS with custom XOS 10.6 skin on top.

Which One Is Better?

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G has a slight advantage over the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G when it comes to connectivity. However, the 4G Infinix Note 12 Pro offers better value for money along with 256GB of internal storage. Both phones should deliver good performance under normal day-to-day usage.

