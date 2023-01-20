iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

Companies like Samsung, Apple, and others once ruled the premium smartphone category. However, several brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Motorola, are now offering their flagship phones with the best available hardware. The iQOO 9T 5G launched in August 2022, while the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrived just a month later. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Display

The new iQOO 9T 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10, 1500 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut, and MEMC.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3D curved finish. The display has a centered punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Performance

The iQOO 9T 5G and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. The SD8+ Gen 1 SoC has a performance core that can go up to 3.19 GHz.

Incidentally, both smartphones pack either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and buyers get a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Needless to mention, these smartphones should offer identical performance.

Advertisement

iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Cameras

The iQOO 9T 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary lens with OIS support. There's a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP portrait sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 200MP primary camera sensor. The triple camera setup on the back can shoot 8K videos. The primary sensor has OIS and is paired with a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Motorola has also embedded a 60MP front-facing camera in the Edge 30 Ultra.

iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Battery

The iQOO 9T 5G has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W flash charge support. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Both smartphones have similar battery capacities, and they can charge at identical speeds. Hence, battery endurance should largely depend on usage patterns.

iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Which One To Buy?

The iQOO 9T 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra are flagship-grade Android smartphones that are capable of latching onto 5G networks in India. Both have the same processor and pack the same amount of RAM and internal storage. However, Motorola's smartphone has an edge in the imaging department as it packs a better camera setup on the back and the front.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is selling at a slightly higher price than the iQOO 9T 5G. Still, buyers could get the price lowered by applying discounts from participating banks, which makes Motorola's smartphone a winner in this comparison.