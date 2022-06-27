In recent times, we have been coming across lots of rumors and speculations regarding the Nothing Phone (1), which is slated to be unveiled on July 12. As intended by the company, this smartphone has topped the list of trending smartphones and has pushed the previous topper - the Poco F4, which is in the second spot.
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Poco F4, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, And More
Following these, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship model in the third spot on the list of trending smartphones. Trailing behind is another Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A53. in the fifth position, we have the recently launched Poco X4 GT in the sixth position and there seems to be no improvement in its ranking.
On the other spots of the week 25 trending smartphones, we have the Samsung Galaxy A13, Redmi Note 11, the high-end Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the more premium Galaxy A73, and the iPhone XR, which is quite dated.
Nothing Phone (1)
- 6.55 inches Screen
- Android 12, Nothing OS
- Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Poco F4
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy A13
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Apple iPhone XR
