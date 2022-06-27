Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Poco F4, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, And More

In recent times, we have been coming across lots of rumors and speculations regarding the Nothing Phone (1), which is slated to be unveiled on July 12. As intended by the company, this smartphone has topped the list of trending smartphones and has pushed the previous topper - the Poco F4, which is in the second spot.

Following these, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship model in the third spot on the list of trending smartphones. Trailing behind is another Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A53. in the fifth position, we have the recently launched Poco X4 GT in the sixth position and there seems to be no improvement in its ranking.

On the other spots of the week 25 trending smartphones, we have the Samsung Galaxy A13, Redmi Note 11, the high-end Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the more premium Galaxy A73, and the iPhone XR, which is quite dated.

Nothing Phone (1) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen

Android 12, Nothing OS

Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery

Poco F4 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display



Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



MIUI 13 based on Android 12



64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



20MP front-facing camera



Splash resistant (IP53)



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh (Typical) battery



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display





Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor





8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage





Android 12 with One UI 4.1





108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera





40MP front camera





5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Poco X4 GT Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen









MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU









8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage









Android 12 with MIUI 13









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front camera









5G SA/NSA









5,080 mAh battery









Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display











Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU











4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with MIUI 13











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











13MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display













Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine













128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options













iOS 15













Water and dust resistant (IP68)













Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)













12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera













12MP TrueDepth front camera













5G (sub‑6 GHz)













Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery













Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















5MP front camera















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

















108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

















32MP front camera

















5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display



















Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine



















64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options



















iOS 12



















Water and dust resistant (IP67)



















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)



















12MP Rear Camera



















7MP front camera



















4G VoLTE



















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles