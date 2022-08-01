Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Asus Zenfone 9, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, And More

The last week of July witnessed the launch of several new smartphones that grabbed everyone's attention. This includes devices like the Google Pixel 6a, whose reviews indicate it as a promising smartphone. Gizbot has compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This list includes some new phones and some old ones. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has top names like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Google, Asus, and others.

While the aforementioned brands are quite popular, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes Nothing. The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) has been trending for a while now and building a huge hype. Additionally, the list includes the newly launched Google Pixel 6a and the Asus Zenfone 9.

Apart from these, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which will soon get a successor. Other phones from the same brand on the list include Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13. Android phones like the Redmi Note 11 has also been trending for a while.

Android phones aside, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has many devices from Apple. The list includes Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone XR, and Apple iPhone X. We also soon get the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to arrive on this list soon.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Google Pixel 6a Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display



Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip



6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12



Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)



12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera



8MP front camera



5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE



4,306 (Typical) battery



Asus Zenfone 9 Key Specs 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display





Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU





8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage





8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





Android 12 with ASUS ZenUI 9





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





50MP + 12MP Rear Camera





12MP auto focus front camera





5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,300 mAh Battery





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display







Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor







8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage







Android 12 with One UI 4.1







108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera







40MP front camera







5G, 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU









4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 11 with MIUI 13









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









13MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display











Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU











6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage











Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1











Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)











64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera











32MP front camera











5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display













Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine













128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options













iOS 15













Water and dust resistant (IP68)













Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)













12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera













12MP TrueDepth front camera













5G (sub‑6 GHz)













Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery













Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display















Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic















3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM















12MP ISight Camera With OIS















7MP Front Facing Camera















Face ID















Bluetooth 5.0















LTE Support















IP67 Water & Dust Resistant















Animoji















Wireless Charging















Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery















Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen

















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















5MP front camera

















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Apple iPhone X Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display



















Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor



















64GB and 256GB storage options



















iOS 11



















Water and dust resistant (IP67)



















12MP + 12MP Rear Camera



















7MP front camera



















TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers



















4G VoLTE



















Li-Ion 2716 mAh, non-removable battery

