Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, Asus Zenfone 9, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G And More

Smartphone launches are one of the key events that take place in the tech world. We have new smartphones on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This also includes newly launched smartphones as well as previously launched devices. For instance, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the Xiaomi 12S series with its latest upgrades and features. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
As mentioned earlier, Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include the Xiaomi 12 S series. This includes the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and the Xiaomi 12S Pro, which have been trending a lot over the past week. Additionally, the newly launched Asus Zenfone 9 has also been trending, even if its launch is still weeks away.
Additionally, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Nothing Phone (1), which is now one of the most hyped smartphones. The previously launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and its rival iPhone 13 Pro Max have also been trending in India.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes a few older models like the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 is immensely popular in India for its affordability. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G mid-range phones have been trending in the country.
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 32MP RGBW front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,860 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) with fast charging
- 6.55 inches Screen
- Android 12, Nothing OS
- Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
