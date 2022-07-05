List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy On Amazon

Smartphones come in various price points and each of them has a range of features that differ based on their pricing. If you are looking for smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000, then there are many options out there for you. Several brands such as OnePlus, Poco, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme have churned out many models to target buyers looking out for devices in this segment.

Having said that, you can take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail of on smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000 from here. You can opt to buy them from the online retailer Amazon India to get enticing discounts. Do check out the list of smartphones you can buy right now at lucrative discounts and offers below.

OnePlus 10R 5G Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

POCO F4 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display



Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



MIUI 13 based on Android 12



64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



20MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh (Typical) battery



Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 31,177

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display





Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU





6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage





Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1





Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera





32MP front camera





5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





iQOO 9 SE 5G Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU







8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh (Typical) battery







iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen









Octa Core wih Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU









8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage









12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage









Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G , Dual 4G VoLTE









4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery









Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate











Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU











8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with OneUI 3.1











Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)











12MP + 8MP +12MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh Battery











Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price: Rs. 28,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection













Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU













6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card













Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1













Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)













108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













32MP front camera













5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage















12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon















108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (Typical) battery















iQOO 7 5G Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

















Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

















Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

















Dual SIM (nano + nano)

















48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,400mAh (Typical) battery

















Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 30,900

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display



















Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU



















6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage



















Android 12 with MyUX



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















32MP front camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,020 mAh battery



















Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,000

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen





















Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU





















8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage





















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12





















Dual SIM (nano + nano)





















108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















50MP + 8MP Rear Camera





















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





















4,300 mAh (typ) battery





















Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 36,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display























Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU























6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage























Android 12 with realme UI 3.0























Dual SIM (nano + nano)























50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera























16MP front-facing camera























5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery























4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery























Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

























Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

























6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

























8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

























Dual SIM (nano + nano)

























Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

























50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























16MP front-facing camera

























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

























4,500 mAh battery

























Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display



























Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU



























8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



























Android 11 with realme UI 2.0



























Dual SIM (nano + nano)



























64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



























16MP front-facing camera



























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



























5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery



























Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G Price: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen





























Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU





























8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





























12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





























Dual SIM (nano + nano)





























MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon





























108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera





























16MP front-facing camera





























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





























5,000 mAh (Typical) battery





























Realme GT 2 5G Price: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display































Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU































8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage































Android 12 with realme UI 3.0































Dual SIM (nano + nano)































50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera































16MP front-facing camera































5G, Dual 4G VoLTE































5,000 mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging

