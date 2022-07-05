List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy On Amazon

By

Advertisement

Smartphones come in various price points and each of them has a range of features that differ based on their pricing. If you are looking for smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000, then there are many options out there for you. Several brands such as OnePlus, Poco, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme have churned out many models to target buyers looking out for devices in this segment.

Having said that, you can take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail of on smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000 from here. You can opt to buy them from the online retailer Amazon India to get enticing discounts. Do check out the list of smartphones you can buy right now at lucrative discounts and offers below.

OnePlus 10R 5G

Price: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs

  • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
  • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    • POCO F4 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
      • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8GB RAM

      Price: Rs. 31,177
      Key Specs

      • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
      • Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
      • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
      • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
      • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
      • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
      • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
      • 32MP front camera
      • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
        • iQOO 9 SE 5G

        Price: Rs. 33,990
        Key Specs

        • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
        • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
        • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 16MP front-facing camera
        • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
          • iQOO Neo 6 5G

          Price: Rs. 29,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
          • Octa Core wih Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
          • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
          • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
          • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
          • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 16MP front-facing camera
          • 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
            • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

            Price: Rs. 39,990
            Key Specs

            • 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
            • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
            • 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
            • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
            • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
            • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
            • 12MP + 8MP +12MP Rear Camera
            • 32MP front-facing camera
            • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 4,500 mAh Battery
              • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

              Price: Rs. 28,499
              Key Specs

              • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
              • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
              • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
              • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
              • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
              • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 32MP front camera
              • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 5,000 mAh battery
                • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

                Price: Rs. 39,999
                Key Specs

                • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
                • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
                • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon
                • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
                • 16MP front-facing camera
                • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
                  • iQOO 7 5G

                  Price: Rs. 33,990
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
                  • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
                  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                  • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
                  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                  • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 16MP front-facing camera
                  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
                    • Motorola Edge 30

                    Price: Rs. 30,900
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
                    • Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
                    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
                    • Android 12 with MyUX
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                    • 32MP front camera
                    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 4,020 mAh battery
                      • Vivo V23 Pro 5G

                      Price: Rs. 38,000
                      Key Specs

                      • 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
                      • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
                      • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
                      • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
                      • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                      • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                      • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
                      • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                      • 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
                        • Realme GT Neo 3 5G

                        Price: Rs. 36,900
                        Key Specs

                        • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
                        • Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
                        • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                        • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
                        • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                        • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                        • 16MP front-facing camera
                        • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                        • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
                        • 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
                          • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

                          Price: Rs. 29,999
                          Key Specs

                          • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
                          • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
                          • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                          • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                          • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                          • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
                          • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                          • 16MP front-facing camera
                          • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                          • 4,500 mAh battery
                            • Realme GT Neo 2 5G

                            Price: Rs. 33,999
                            Key Specs

                            • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
                            • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
                            • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                            • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
                            • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                            • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                            • 16MP front-facing camera
                            • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                            • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery
                              • Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G

                              Price: Rs. 37,999
                              Key Specs

                              • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
                              • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                              • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
                              • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
                              • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                              • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon
                              • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
                              • 16MP front-facing camera
                              • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                              • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
                                • Realme GT 2 5G

                                Price: Rs. 34,990
                                Key Specs

                                • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
                                • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                                • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                                • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
                                • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                                • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                                • 16MP front-facing camera
                                • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                                • 5,000 mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Sony IMX 989 Explained: One-Inch Camera Sensor

Redmi K50i India Launch Could Be Imminent: What To Expect?

Vivo India, Related Firms Raided At 44 Places By Enforcement Directorate

Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch For July 8; Pricing & Availability

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra Launched: Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC At Helm

List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

Nothing Phone (1) Launching On July 12 In India; Expected Features & Pricing

Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale: Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, And More

Moto G42 with 50MP Camera Launched in India: Price And Specs

Hangouts On Android, iOS Stops Working: How To Save Chats

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launching On July 12; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz Display Tipped
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Read more...