List Of Best 8GB RAM Xiaomi Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

Gone are the days when smartphones were having negligible memory capacities to handle various tasks. Now, the scenario has changed with improved RAM and memory capacity. In recent years, we have seen many smartphones arrive with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM to handle multitasking, gaming, and other aspects.

If you want to buy a new smartphone from Xiaomi, then there are many 8GB RAM models available for you. You can choose any of these Xiaomi smartphones to get a good user experience. Take a look at the list of 8GB RAM smartphones from Xiaomi priced under Rs. 25,000 here.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 23,980

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,520 mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen



Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 12.5



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)



50MP + 8MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display







Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU







6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage







8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage







expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 11 with MIUI 13







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Xiaomi Mi 10i Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen









Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU









6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage









Expandable memory up to 512GB









Android 10 with MIUI 12









Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)









108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery









Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display











Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU











6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with MIUI 13











Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)











108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen













Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU













6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage













Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD













Android 11 with MIUI 12.5













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













13MP front-facing camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (Typical) battery













Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen















Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage















Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD















Android 11 with MIUI 12















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)















64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera















16MP front camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















4,250 mAh (typical) battery















Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

















2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

















6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

















64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

















16MP Front Camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















WiFi 5

















Bluetooth 5.0

















NFC

















USB Type-C

















5,020 MAh Battery

















Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen



















Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU



















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage



















8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



















Android 11 with MIUI 12.5



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front-facing camera



















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh(typ)/ 4,900 mAh(min) battery

