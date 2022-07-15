List Of OnePlus Smartphones To Get Huge Discounts On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

By

OnePlus is a popular smartphone brand when it comes to premium devices in India. The brand has recently expanded its smartphone offering to include mid-range devices with the Nord series. If you're looking for a new flagship, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on OnePlus smartphones. This includes both the number series as well as the Nord series. Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on the OnePlus Nord series. This includes the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was recently launched in India. Additionally, buyers can also get a discount on the OnePlus CE 2 5G and the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is also offering a discount on the number of series. This includes the newly launched OnePlus 10 series. The list of OnePlus smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 includes the OnePlus 10R 5G and the premium OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Joining the list of OnePlus phones getting a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 includes a slightly older OnePlus 9 series. This includes the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is also available at a discount.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
Key Specs

  • 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
  • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
  • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • 32MP front-facing camera
  • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 4,500 mAh battery
    • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

    Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
      • OnePlus 10R 5G

      Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
      Key Specs

      • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
      • Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
      • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
      • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
      • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 16MP front-facing camera
      • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
      • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
        • OnePlus 9 5G

        Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
        Key Specs

        • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
        • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
        • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 16MP front-facing camera
        • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 4,500 mAh battery
          • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

          Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
          Key Specs

          • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
          • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
          • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
          • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
          • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
          • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
          • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 16MP front-facing camera
          • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 5,000 mAh battery
            • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

            Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
            Key Specs

            • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
            • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
            • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
            • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
            • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
            • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
            • 32MP front-facing camera
            • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 5,000 mAh battery
              • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

              Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
              Key Specs

              • 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
              • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
              • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
              • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
              • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 16MP front-facing camera
              • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 4,500 mAh battery
                • OnePlus 9RT 5G

                Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day
                Key Specs

                • 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
                • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                • Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                • 16MP front-facing camera
                • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 4,500 mAh battery

Read More About: amazon Amazon prime day Oneplus sale
Published On July 15, 2022
Read more...