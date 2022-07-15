List Of OnePlus Smartphones To Get Huge Discounts On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

OnePlus is a popular smartphone brand when it comes to premium devices in India. The brand has recently expanded its smartphone offering to include mid-range devices with the Nord series. If you're looking for a new flagship, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on OnePlus smartphones. This includes both the number series as well as the Nord series. Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on the OnePlus Nord series. This includes the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was recently launched in India. Additionally, buyers can also get a discount on the OnePlus CE 2 5G and the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is also offering a discount on the number of series. This includes the newly launched OnePlus 10 series. The list of OnePlus smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 includes the OnePlus 10R 5G and the premium OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Joining the list of OnePlus phones getting a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 includes a slightly older OnePlus 9 series. This includes the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is also available at a discount.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display



Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh battery



OnePlus 10R 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display





Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU





8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage





Android 12 with OxygenOS 12





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery





4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery





OnePlus 9 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display







Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU







8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Android 11 with OxygenOS 11







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh battery







OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate









Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU









6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1









Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot









64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery









OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED











Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery











OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display













Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 11 with OxygenOS 11













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh battery













OnePlus 9RT 5G Click Here For Discount From Amazon Prime Day

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage















Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,500 mAh battery

