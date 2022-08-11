List Of Slimmest Smartphones For Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: OPPO Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, And More

Gone are the days when smartphones were bulky. Now, we are coming across slim models that are almost equivalent to flagship devices in terms of form factor. Despite having the slim form factors, these smartphones house powerful batteries that can last for long hours on a single charge. This Raksha bandhan, you can consider gifting your sibling one such slim smartphone.

Notably, the slim smartphones are available across price points. Some of the recent offerings include the Oppo Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, Poco F4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and more. Check out the slim smartphone Raksha bandhan gift ideas from here.

OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery

iQOO 9T 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen



Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU



8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage



12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23



Dual SIM



50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,700 mAh (Typical) battery



OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display





MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6





12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





32MP front camera





5G





4,500 mAh battery





OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display







Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU







6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage







Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh battery







Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU









6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage









8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 11 with MIUI 13









Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)









108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









POCO F4 5G Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display











Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU











6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











MIUI 13 based on Android 12











64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











20MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh (Typical) battery











OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 950 nits peak brightness













Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 12 with OxygenOS 12













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE













5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery













4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery













Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display















Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage















expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)















64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera















32MP front camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh battery















OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

















Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

















8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

















Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

















Dual SIM (nano + nano)

















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















32MP front-facing camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500 mAh battery

















POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



















Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



















6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



















8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



















expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Android 11 with MIUI 13



















Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)



















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh (typical) battery



















Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





















Android 11 with MIUI 13





















Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





















108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















16MP front camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,000 mAh (typical) battery





















Realme 9 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 2699

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen























Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU























6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage























8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage























Dual SIM (nano + nano)























Android 12 with realme UI 3.0























50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera























16MP front-facing camera























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE























4,500 mAh battery























iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 15,499

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

























Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

























4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

























expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

























Dual SIM

























Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

























50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























16MP front-facing camera

























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

























5,000 mAh battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles