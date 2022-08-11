List Of Slimmest Smartphones For Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: OPPO Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, And More

Gone are the days when smartphones were bulky. Now, we are coming across slim models that are almost equivalent to flagship devices in terms of form factor. Despite having the slim form factors, these smartphones house powerful batteries that can last for long hours on a single charge. This Raksha bandhan, you can consider gifting your sibling one such slim smartphone.
Notably, the slim smartphones are available across price points. Some of the recent offerings include the Oppo Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, Poco F4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and more. Check out the slim smartphone Raksha bandhan gift ideas from here.
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 950 nits peak brightness
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 23,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 2699
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 15,499
Key Specs