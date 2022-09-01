List Of Smartphones That Received Price Cuts: iPhone 13, iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, And More

Several new smartphones are lined up for launch, just as it's been for as long as we can remember. As new smartphones get launched, the slightly older models generally get a price cut. Gizbot has made a list of smartphones that have received a price cut, which includes devices from top brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the list of smartphones with a price cut available to buy in India right now.

The list of smartphones with a price cut is offering a whopping discount on the iPhone 13 just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. Previously, the iPhone 13 was priced at Rs. 79,900 and is now available for Rs. 65,999. Buyers can also check out the OnePlus Nord CE for Rs. 19,999 after a price cut deal.

The list of smartphones with a price cut also includes many Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy F42 is available for Rs. 17,999 after a price drop. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy A03, and the Galaxy F22 are available with a whopping discount.

The list of smartphones with a price cut also includes the Vivo V23e 5G for Rs. 24,999. Buyers can also check out the Oppo Reno 7 Pro for Rs. 36,999 after a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Apple iPhone 13 After Price Cut: Rs 65,999.

Launch Price: Rs. 79,900.

Key Specs 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (6GB variant) Launch Price: Rs. 19,999 ; After Price Cut: Rs. 18,999.

(8GB RAM variant) Launch Price: Rs. 21,999 ; After Price Cut: Rs. 20,999. Key Specs 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot



64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2



5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging



Samsung Galaxy F42 Launch Price: Rs. 20,999 6GB + 128GB version ; After Price Drop: Rs. 17,999 Launch Price: Rs. 22,999 8GB + 128GB version ; After Price Drop: Rs. 19,999 Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate





Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1





64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera





8MP front camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1





5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging





Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launch Price: Rs. 34,999(6GB RAM) ; After Price Cut: Rs. 31,999. Launch Price: Rs. 35,999 (8GB RAM) ; After Price Cut: Rs. 32,999. Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa Core Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1







5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging







Samsung Galaxy A03 Launch Price: Rs. 10,499 After Price Cut: Rs. 9,514

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display









Octa-Core Unisoc T606 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU









3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card









Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









48MP + 2MP Rear Camera









5MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2









5,000mAh battery with 10w charging









Samsung Galaxy F22 Launch Price: Rs. 12,499

After Price Cut: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs 6.4-inch HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display











Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU











4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage











Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1











48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











13MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5











6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W inbox charger











Vivo V23e 5G Launch Price: Rs. 25,990

After Price Cut: Rs 24,999

Key Specs 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen













Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU













8GB RAM, 128GB storage













expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)













Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12













50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













44MP autofocus front camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1













4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging













Oppo Reno 7 Pro Launch Price: Rs. 39,999

After Price Cut: Rs. 36,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display















Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU















12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage















Android 11 with ColorOS 12















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















32MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2















4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging















Apple iPhone 12 Launch Price: Rs. 69,900

After Price Cut: Rs. 46,700 (Including All Discounts) Key Specs 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

















Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics

















64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

















iOS 14

















Water and dust resistant (IP68)

















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

















12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

















12MP TrueDepth front camera

















5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles