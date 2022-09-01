List Of Smartphones That Received Price Cuts: iPhone 13, iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, And More

Several new smartphones are lined up for launch, just as it's been for as long as we can remember. As new smartphones get launched, the slightly older models generally get a price cut. Gizbot has made a list of smartphones that have received a price cut, which includes devices from top brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the list of smartphones with a price cut available to buy in India right now.
The list of smartphones with a price cut is offering a whopping discount on the iPhone 13 just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. Previously, the iPhone 13 was priced at Rs. 79,900 and is now available for Rs. 65,999. Buyers can also check out the OnePlus Nord CE for Rs. 19,999 after a price cut deal.
The list of smartphones with a price cut also includes many Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy F42 is available for Rs. 17,999 after a price drop. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy A03, and the Galaxy F22 are available with a whopping discount.
The list of smartphones with a price cut also includes the Vivo V23e 5G for Rs. 24,999. Buyers can also check out the Oppo Reno 7 Pro for Rs. 36,999 after a discount of Rs. 3,000.
After Price Cut: Rs 65,999.
Launch Price: Rs. 79,900.
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Unisoc T606 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
- 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging
- 6.4-inch HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5
- 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W inbox charger
- 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP autofocus front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging
- 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 14
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
(6GB variant) Launch Price: Rs. 19,999 ; After Price Cut: Rs. 18,999.
(8GB RAM variant) Launch Price: Rs. 21,999 ; After Price Cut: Rs. 20,999.
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 20,999 6GB + 128GB version ; After Price Drop: Rs. 17,999
Launch Price: Rs. 22,999 8GB + 128GB version ; After Price Drop: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 34,999(6GB RAM) ; After Price Cut: Rs. 31,999.
Launch Price: Rs. 35,999 (8GB RAM) ; After Price Cut: Rs. 32,999.
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 10,499
After Price Cut: Rs. 9,514
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 12,499
After Price Cut: Rs. 10,499
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 25,990
After Price Cut: Rs 24,999
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 39,999
After Price Cut: Rs. 36,999
Key Specs
Launch Price: Rs. 69,900
After Price Cut: Rs. 46,700 (Including All Discounts)
Key Specs
List Of Smartphones That Recently Got Price Drop In India: OnePlus 9 5G, iPhone 13, Redmi Note 11T 5G, More