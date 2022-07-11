List Of Smartphones To Launch And First Sale This Week In India

A lot of new smartphones are expected to launch this week, while some of the newly launched smartphones will finally go on sale very soon. Hence, if you are in the market for a new smartphone, then you are in for a treat. A lot of new smartphones will also be available for purchase starting this week.
The brand Nothing is now all set to launch its first-ever smartphone the Nothing Phone (1) in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. While devices like the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G will go on sale in India starting on the 15th of July. Check out all the upcoming smartphones and the devices that will be available for purchase this week.
- 6.55 inches Screen
- Android 12, Nothing OS
- Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 960 Hz touch sampling rate, 10bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600nits brightness, DC dimming
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP Under-screen camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
