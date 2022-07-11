List Of Smartphones To Launch And First Sale This Week In India

A lot of new smartphones are expected to launch this week, while some of the newly launched smartphones will finally go on sale very soon. Hence, if you are in the market for a new smartphone, then you are in for a treat. A lot of new smartphones will also be available for purchase starting this week.

The brand Nothing is now all set to launch its first-ever smartphone the Nothing Phone (1) in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. While devices like the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G will go on sale in India starting on the 15th of July. Check out all the upcoming smartphones and the devices that will be available for purchase this week.

Nothing Phone (1) Launching In India On July 12th Rumored/Leaked Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen

Android 12, Nothing OS

Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery

Infinix Note 12 5G Sale Starts From 15th July Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen



Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage



Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



Android 12 with XOS 10.6



50MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



Moto G42 Sale Starts From 11th July Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 12 with My UX





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Redmagic 7s Pro Launching In India On July 11th Rumored Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 960 Hz touch sampling rate, 10bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600nits brightness, DC dimming







Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU







8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory







Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0







Dual SIM







64MP rear camera, 8MP + 2MP macro camera







16MP Under-screen camera







5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Redmagic 7s Launching In India On July 11th Rumored Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU









8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory









Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0









Dual SIM









64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera









8MP front-facing camera









5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500mAh (typical) battery









Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launching In India On July 12th Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit display











Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with realme UI 3.0











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery

