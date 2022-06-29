List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022: OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1), And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

In June, we saw the unveiling of a slew of smartphones and other devices from various brands, including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Moto, and more. Besides, some brands such as Nothing and Asus are highly rumored to bring their much-anticipated offerings such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the next couple of weeks. Other notable upcoming smartphones are the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Moto G42.

If you are looking forward to buying any of the latest smartphones that are all set to go official in the coming days or weeks, then here we have listed these upcoming devices slated to be launched in July. Take a look at these smartphones from here.

6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Android 12

Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset

a 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

up to 12GB RAM

256GB Internal Memory

4,500 mAh battery Moto Edge 30 Ultra Rumoured Key Specs

6.8 inches Screen

Android 12 OS

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 50 MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rumoured Key Specs

6.73 inches Screen

Android 12, MIUI 13

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

Octa-core CPU

256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,800 mAh, non-removable Battery Rog Phone 6 Rumored Key Specs

6.78 inches Screen

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

18 GB RAM

512 GB Storage

Android v12

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

24 MP Primary Camera

6,000 mAh Battery Rog Phone 6 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.78 inches Screen

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

24 MP Front Camera

8 GB RAM

128 GB of Internal Memory

6,000 mAh Battery iQoo 9T Rumored Key Specs 6.78-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset

Android v12

up to 256GB of storage

64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

4,700 mAh,Battery Moto G42 Rumored Key Specs 6.4 inches Screen

Android 12

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery OnePlus Nord 2T Rumored Key Specs 6.43 inches AMOLED display

Octa-core processor

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

8GB RAM

4,500 mAh Li-polymer battery Redmi K50i Rumored Key Specs 6.6-inches IPS LCD Screen

Android v12 OS

6GB Of RAM

128GB internal storage

64MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4400mAh Li-Polymer battery Oppo Reno 8 Rumored Key Specs 6.43 inches AMOLED display

Android v12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

a 4,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery Oppo Reno 8 pro Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches AMOLED display

Android v12

Octa-core processor

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

4,500 mAh Battery OnePlus 10T Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inches AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Front Camera

32MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh Battery Lava Blaze Rumored Key Specs 6.78 inches Screen

Android v12 OS

Octa core CPU

64 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

8 GB RAM

5,000 mAh Battery

