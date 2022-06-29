ENGLISH

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022: OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1), And More

    By
    |

    In June, we saw the unveiling of a slew of smartphones and other devices from various brands, including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Moto, and more. Besides, some brands such as Nothing and Asus are highly rumored to bring their much-anticipated offerings such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the next couple of weeks. Other notable upcoming smartphones are the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Moto G42.

     
    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022

    If you are looking forward to buying any of the latest smartphones that are all set to go official in the coming days or weeks, then here we have listed these upcoming devices slated to be launched in July. Take a look at these smartphones from here.

    Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022

    If you are looking forward to buying any of the latest smartphones that are all set to go official in the coming days or weeks, then here we have listed these upcoming devices slated to be launched in July. Take a look at these smartphones from here.

    Nothing Phone (1)

    Nothing Phone (1)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
    • Android 12
    • Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset
    • a 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • up to 12GB RAM
    • 256GB Internal Memory
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Moto Edge 30 Ultra
     

    Moto Edge 30 Ultra

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.8 inches Screen
    • Android 12 OS
    • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 50 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 60 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Xiaomi 12 Ultra

    Xiaomi 12 Ultra

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.73 inches Screen
    • Android 12, MIUI 13
    • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4,800 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Rog Phone 6

    Rog Phone 6

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.78 inches Screen
    • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
    • 18 GB RAM
    • 512 GB Storage
    • Android v12
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
    • 24 MP Primary Camera
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Rog Phone 6 Pro

    Rog Phone 6 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.78 inches Screen
    • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
    • 24 MP Front Camera
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 128 GB of Internal Memory
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    iQoo 9T

    iQoo 9T

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch AMOLED display
    • Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset
    • Android v12
    • up to 256GB of storage
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 4,700 mAh,Battery
    Moto G42

    Moto G42

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches Screen
    • Android 12
    • Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    OnePlus Nord 2T

    OnePlus Nord 2T

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.43 inches AMOLED display
    • Octa-core processor
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 8GB RAM
    • 4,500 mAh Li-polymer battery
    Redmi K50i

    Redmi K50i

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.6-inches IPS LCD Screen
    • Android v12 OS
    • 6GB Of RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • 64MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4400mAh Li-Polymer battery
    Oppo Reno 8

    Oppo Reno 8

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.43 inches AMOLED display
    • Android v12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • a 4,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery
    Oppo Reno 8 pro

    Oppo Reno 8 pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches AMOLED display
    • Android v12
    • Octa-core processor
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4,500 mAh Battery
    OnePlus 10T

    OnePlus 10T

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7-inches AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
    • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Front Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Lava Blaze

    Lava Blaze

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.78 inches Screen
    • Android v12 OS
    • Octa core CPU
    • 64 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 5,000 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
