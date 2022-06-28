ENGLISH

    Best Mobile Phones With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In 2022

    Not happy with the battery life of your smartphone and looking for a new device? Then you might have to consider a smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. A phone with a larger battery can not only last longer, but it can also offer extended standby time, and some smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery can also be used to charge other devices.

     
    Here is a list of new smartphones launched in 2022 with a 6,000 mAh battery that can last for more than a day on a single charge. The list of smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery includes devices from Xiaomi, Asus, Samsung, and Tecno.

    Infinix Hot 12 Play

    Infinix Hot 12 Play

    Price: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 10

    Price: Rs. 10,998
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Tecno Pova 3

    Tecno Pova 3

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS based on Android 11
    • 50MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Pova 5G

    Tecno Pova 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with HIOS 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Tecno Pova Neo

    Tecno Pova Neo

    Price: Rs. 11,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP + secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera + 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Pop 5 Pro

    Tecno Pop 5 Pro

    Price: Rs. 8,199
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
    • 8MP rear camera + secondary AI camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB

    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
