Best Mobile Phones With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In 2022
Not happy with the battery life of your smartphone and looking for a new device? Then you might have to consider a smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. A phone with a larger battery can not only last longer, but it can also offer extended standby time, and some smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery can also be used to charge other devices.
Here is a list of new smartphones launched in 2022 with a 6,000 mAh battery that can last for more than a day on a single charge. The list of smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery includes devices from Xiaomi, Asus, Samsung, and Tecno.
Infinix Hot 12 Play
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Price: Rs. 10,998
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Pova 3
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS based on Android 11
- 50MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pova 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HIOS 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Pova Neo
Price: Rs. 11,900
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera + 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pop 5 Pro
Price: Rs. 8,199
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
- 8MP rear camera + secondary AI camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery
