Best Mobile Phones With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In 2022

Not happy with the battery life of your smartphone and looking for a new device? Then you might have to consider a smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. A phone with a larger battery can not only last longer, but it can also offer extended standby time, and some smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery can also be used to charge other devices.

Here is a list of new smartphones launched in 2022 with a 6,000 mAh battery that can last for more than a day on a single charge. The list of smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery includes devices from Xiaomi, Asus, Samsung, and Tecno.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price: Rs. 10,998

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Pova 3 Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS based on Android 11

50MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HIOS 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Pova Neo Price: Rs. 11,900

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera + 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno Pop 5 Pro Price: Rs. 8,199

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

8MP rear camera + secondary AI camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery

