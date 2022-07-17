List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones: Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, And More

Smartphone brands have been innovative and creative in terms of features offered. At the same time, brands have strived to make their smartphones creative in terms of design. For the same, many brands have partnered with other creators to create limited-edition devices. We have provided the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones to buy in India. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes several interesting devices that are available to buy in India. For instance, the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition is a powerful phone with a unique design. The newly launched Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love and Thunder is also a powerful phone to check out.

Additionally, the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition. If you're an Oppo fan, you can also check out the Oppo Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition smartphone.

That's not all. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition. Speaking of Star Wars, one can't miss the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. Plus, the Vivo iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition makes a nice addition to the list.

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W - Thor Limited Edition) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery

Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display



Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU



8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 11 with realme UI 2.0



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



In-display fingerprint sensor



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery



OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display





Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU





6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD





Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0





Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





48MP + 5MP Re





16MP front-facing camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





4,000 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display







Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor







8GB RAM With 256GB ROM







WiFi







NFC







Bluetooth







Hybrid Dual SIM







12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera







10MP Front Camera







IP68







4,300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging







OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition Key Specs 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display









2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU









6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage









Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









16MP + secondary 20MP camera









16MP front-facing camera









4G VoLTE









3,300 mAh battery









OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display











2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU











6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage











8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage











Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











16MP + 20MP camera Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











4G VoLTE











3,300 mAh battery











iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display













2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture













In-display fingerprint sensor













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,440 mAh (Typical) battery













OPPO Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display















Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU















8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage















Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1















Dual SIM















48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















4,000 mAh (Typical) / 3,900 mAh (minimum) battery















Infinix Note 12 Turbo Doctor Strange Edition Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

















4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

















Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















Android 11 with XOS 10.6

















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

