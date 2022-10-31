MediaTek Dimensity 9200 May Arrive On November 8: Which Phones Will Get The flagship SoC?

The MediaTek Dimensity chipset has been making the rounds of the internet, but there was no confirmation about its official arrival. Now MediaTek has started sending out invites for a launch event scheduled on November 8, and it is believed the company could launch the Dimensity 9200 SoC (System on a Chip). Let's see what the flagship chipset, set to succeed the MediaTek 9000, offers, and which smartphones are expected to feature the same.

MediaTek Hoping To Beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 With Dimensity 9200

Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets have traditionally been considered to be better than most of the other competing products. Even Android app developers have favored Snapdragon SoC over MediaTek's chipsets. However, MediaTek clearly doesn't want to remain stuck behind Qualcomm. And with the Dimensity 9200, built on TSMC's 4nm architecture, the company might just race ahead.

The Dimensity series from MediaTek strives to go compete and win against Qualcomm's flagship chipsets. The Dimensity 9000, which precedes the Dimensity 9200, gave tough competition to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

MediaTek had embedded a larger L2 and L3 cache, and RAM with higher memory bandwidth, within the MediaTek 9000. As a result, the MediaTek 9000 outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some synthetic benchmarks. The flagship MediaTek SoC was slightly behind in graphics performance.

MediaTek wants to place the Dimensity 9200 ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Interestingly, the flagship SoC shares a similar architecture with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is expected to pack one Cortex-X3 prime core, three Cortex-A715 mid-cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The Dimensity 9200 may push the maximum clock speed to 3.05GHz and feature a base frequency of 2.85GHz. Even its efficiency cores could run at 2.0GHz.

MediaTek is expected to pair these powerful CPUs with the Mali Immortalis-G715 GPU. This GPU has hardware that supports ray tracing. The G715 claims to offer a 15% performance uplift in graphics rendering over its predecessor, the G710.

Coupled with lots of RAM and onboard storage, the MediaTek 9200 SoC could easily power premium, or perhaps even flagship, Android smartphones.

Which Android Smartphones Could Feature The MediaTek Dimensity 9200?

The MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 could very well be a flagship chipset, but smartphone manufacturers and buyers may still consider Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be the best in comparison. MediaTek could be trying hard to change this perception, but for now, the Dimesnity 9200 may not be featured in flagship Android smartphones.

Nearly every leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rumored to be building products featuring the Dimensity 9200 SoC. Vivo X90 Pro, not the Vivo X90 Pro+, is expected to feature the flagship SoC from MediaTek. The X90 Pro+ is expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Oppo Find X6 could also be powered by the new Dimensity 9200. Xiaomi may introduce a Xiaomi 13 Pro Dimensity edition in some markets. The Redmi Note 12 was initially rumored to pack the Dimensity 9200, but the company reportedly confirmed it will have MediaTek Dimensity 1080.