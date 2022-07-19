Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones: Best Alternatives Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most trending smartphones in the market right now. The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) is priced at around Rs. 30,000. However, have you ever wondered about other options in the market for a similar price? We have brought to you the Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones list. The Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones list includes devices from OnePlus, Poco, iQOO, Vivo, and many others.
To note, Nothing was developed by a former OnePlus co-founder. The list of Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones includes many OnePlus phones. For instance, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, and even the first-gen OnePlus Nord 256GB model are top options as an alternative to the newly launched phone.
Additionally, Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6 5G, and Vivo V23 5G are some of the phones on the list of Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Motorola Edge 30, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno7, and the Xiaomi Mi 11X are also alternatives to the Nothing Phone (1) in India.
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh / 4,580 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4,520 mAh Battery
- 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,980
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 33,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs