Nothing Phone (1) Vs Recently Launched 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

By

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (1) is currently the hottest mid-range smartphone in India. With its transparent back panel and glyph lighting, the Nothing Phone (1) looks refreshing, and it even offers compelling hardware for the price. Similarly, there is a lot of alternative to the Nothing Phone (1) which offers 8GB RAM and costs less than Rs. 25,000.

Here are some of the Nothing Phone (1) alternatives that you can buy in India, which are priced below Rs. 25,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Moto, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo offers 8GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 25,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs

  • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
  • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
  • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
  • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
  • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh battery
    • Moto G82 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP quad front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000 mAh battery
      • POCO X4 Pro 8GB RAM

      Price: Rs. 21,999
      Key Specs

      • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
      • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
      • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
      • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
      • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
      • Android 11 with MIUI 13
      • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
      • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 16MP front camera
      • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
        • OPPO K10 5G

        Price: Rs. 17,499
        Key Specs

        • 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
        • MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
        • Expandable memory with microSD
        • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
        • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 8MP front camera
        • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
          • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 8GB

          Price: Rs. 23,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
          • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
          • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
          • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
          • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 16MP front-facing camera
          • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 5,000 mAh battery
            • Vivo T1 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

            Price: Rs. 24,999
            Key Specs

            • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display
            • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
            • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
            • Dual SIM
            • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
            • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 32MP front-facing camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 4,500 mAh (typical) battery

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case Is Available For Rs. 1,499

Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue: Users Raise Complaints About Display, Delayed Delivery

Rainbow Six Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play, Steps To Pre-Register

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Microsoft Outlook Lite Solves Memory Issues For Low RAM Android Phones; Here's How

Nothing Phone (1) India Sale Today; Is It Worth The Asking Price Of Rs. 31,999?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, And Accessories

First OTA Update For Nothing Phone (1) Claims To Fix A Lot Of Things

Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launching On August 11; Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Nothing Phone (1) Gets First OTA Update Soon After Its Launch

This Is The Upcoming 10th Gen Apple iPad

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones: Best Alternatives Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Nothing Phone 1 8GB RAM smartphones news
Published On August 5, 2022
Read more...