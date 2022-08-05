Nothing Phone (1) Vs Recently Launched 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

Nothing Phone (1) is currently the hottest mid-range smartphone in India. With its transparent back panel and glyph lighting, the Nothing Phone (1) looks refreshing, and it even offers compelling hardware for the price. Similarly, there is a lot of alternative to the Nothing Phone (1) which offers 8GB RAM and costs less than Rs. 25,000.

Here are some of the Nothing Phone (1) alternatives that you can buy in India, which are priced below Rs. 25,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Moto, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo offers 8GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 25,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Moto G82 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio



Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage



Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)



Android 10



16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



8MP quad front-facing camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



4,000 mAh battery



POCO X4 Pro 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU





6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen







MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU







8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage







Expandable memory with microSD







Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1







48MP + 2MP Rear Camera







8MP front camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 8GB Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen









Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU









6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









Android 12 with realme UI 3.0









48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery









Vivo T1 Pro 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display











Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU











8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage











Dual SIM











Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)











48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh (typical) battery

