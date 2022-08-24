Onam 2022 Gift Ideas: List Of Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Under Rs. 20,000

The festival season is around the corner in India with festivities starting from as soon as next week. While we still have a few months for the festivals celebrated by people all over the country, it is time for Onam right now. As we are nearing the Onam season, online retailers have already started showering a lot of discounts and offers for buyers looking forward to gifting their loved ones.

If you are willing to gift a mid-range smartphone as an Onam gift this year, then we have listed some options that you can purchase for under Rs. 20,000. These will definitely be great and make the recipient feel happy this festival season.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 13



108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1



5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging



Vivo T1 5G Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen





Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU





4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0





50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0





5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging





Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display







Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1







Hybrid Dual SIM







64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5







5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging







POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU









6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage









8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 11 with MIUI 13









Hybrid SIM









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1









5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging









OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.56″ HD+ IPS LCD screen











MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU











8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage











expandable memory with microSD











Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1











48MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1











5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging











Realme 9 5G SE Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen













Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU













6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Dual SIM













Android 11













48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1













5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging













iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate















Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU















4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Dual SIM















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1















5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging















Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

















Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

















8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

















expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

















Dual SIM

















50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















8MP front camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

















6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging

















Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display



















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Android 11 with MIUI 13



















Hybrid SIM



















108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1



















5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

