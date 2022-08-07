OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Which Makes A Better Camera Phone?

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Performance Factor

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor whereas the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. Both are flagship processors and can deliver premium performance.

Plus, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 4,800 mAh battery paired with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Both are powerful phones and the battery can last a day on a single charge. However, the 150W SuperVOOC gives the OnePlus 10T 5G an edge over the competition.