OnePlus 10T Vs Competitor Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Oppo Reno8 Pro, iPhone 13, More

OnePlus 10T 5G is the talk of the town as the smartphone has just debuted in the country. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with many powerful features like 150W fast charging support, an immersive display, a flagship processor, and much more. At the same time, the OnePlus 10T 5G has many rivals available in the market. Here's the list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is a flagship smartphone with high-end features. The list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones will also include many flagship phones. For instance, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G comes as a close competitor. Similarly, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is a rival to the new OnePlus smartphone.

If you're getting the new OnePlus 10T, you should also check out attractive offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S22. The OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones list also includes the iPhone 13 as it's a premium phone with high-end features.

The list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones also includes devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. The new OnePlus 10T 5G is a unique smartphone. But if you're looking for something completely different, you can also check out the Nothing Phone (1).

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor with Mali-G610 MC6

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display



Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor



8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage



Android 12 with One UI 4.1



108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera



40MP front camera



5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display





Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine





128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options





iOS 15





Water and dust resistant (IP68)





Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)





12MP + 12MP Rear Camera





12MP TrueDepth front camera





5G





Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery





Xiaomi 12 Pro Price: Rs. 62,999

Key Specs

6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display







Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU







8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







MIUI 13 based on Android 12







50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera







32MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE







4,600 mAh (Typical) battery







Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: Rs. 67,000

Key Specs

6.7-inch curved pOLED LTPO display









Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip









12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage









Android 12









Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)









50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera









11MP front camera









5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery









iQOO 9 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs

6.78-inch Screen











Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage











12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage











Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,700 mAh (Typical) battery











Vivo X60 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 69,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display













Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU













12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1













Dual SIM













50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera













32MP front-facing camera













5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,200 mAh battery













Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G Price: Rs. 78,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display















Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor















8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage















Android 12 with One UI 4.1















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera















10MP front camera















5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE















4,500mAh battery















Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

















12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

















Android 12 with Nothing OS

















Dual SIM (nano + nano)

















50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

















16MP front camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500 mAh battery

















iQOO 9T Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen



















Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen



















8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB storage



















12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB storage



















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera



















16MP front-facing camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,700mAh (Typical) battery

