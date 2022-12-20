OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Comparison

Today we are pitting the two affordable flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9R 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, against each other. The OnePlus 9R 5G was launched in 2021, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was introduced back in 2020, but they pack a punch and are still relevant to the market. They offer high refresh rate AMOLED displays, powerful chipsets, impressive quad-camera setups, and other features that might even put to shame the sub-₹30,000 smartphones of today. If you are in the market for a used smartphone, which one of these would be the best bet? Let's find out.

OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Design, Display

The OnePlus 9R 5G carries a similar design language as the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It gets a slightly curved back with a rectangular camera island. The hole-punch camera cutout is left aligned in the OnePlus 9R 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets a cleaner-looking rear end with triple rear cameras. It has a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout. Dimension-wise both smartphones are closely matched. The OnePlus 9R 5G measures 161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm, whereas the Galaxy S20 FE 5G measures 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm.

Advertisement

Moving to the display specifications, the OnePlus 9R 5G sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Performance

The OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, built on the 7nm fabrication process. It has a slight advantage in CPU performance when compared to the Snapdragon 865 chipset of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The prime core on the Snapdragon 870 is clocked at 3.2GHz, while on the Snapdragon 865 it's clocked at 2.84GHz. The hardware combined with the OxygenOS software gives the OnePlus 9R 5G the upper hand in this department.

OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Camera

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 16MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. Both smartphones can shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The OnePlus 9R gets a 16MP selfie camera and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets a 32MP selfie sensor.

OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Battery

The OnePlus 9R 5G packs in a 4500mAh battery coupled with 65W fast wired charging support. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G also comes with a 4500mAh battery but gets 25W wired and 15W wireless charging options.

OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Conclusion

Both devices are evenly matched in build and design. The similarities continue in the display department. However, the OnePlus 9R 5G is a clear winner in the performance department owing to its more powerful chipset. If you are into gaming, then the OnePlus is the one to go for. But, if camera performance is your priority then the Samsung S20 FE 5G excels. It gets a telephoto sensor, which the OnePlus 9R misses. Hope this comparison helped you to reach your decision.