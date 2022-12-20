OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

The upper mid-range category of Android smartphones is growing fast. OnePlus, which rose to fame as the "flagship killer" brand, has two devices in this category. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G are well-equipped mid-range phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices to see which OnePlus smartphone could be a better choice.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Display

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 1080p screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus 10R 5G has a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1080p display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Performance

The OnePlus 10R 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2T packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

These OnePlus smartphones ship with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Although a MediaTek chipset powers both devices, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has an advantage with the Dimensity 1300 SoC. With the performance core capable of hitting 3GHz, the chipset is marginally above the Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which can hit 2.85GHz.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Cameras

The OnePlus 10R 5G features a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a similar triple rear camera, which comprises a 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor.

Both smartphones have identical camera configurations on the back. However, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a 32MP camera on the front. The OnePlus 10R 5G has a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Battery

The OnePlus Nord 2T packs a 4500mAh battery which supports 80W Super Warp charging. While the OnePlus 10R 5G supports 80W fast charging, it packs a slightly larger 5000mAh battery.

There isn't a massive difference in the battery capacities of the OnePlus smartphones, and both can charge at an equal rate. Hence, battery endurance could depend on usage patterns.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The OnePlus 10R 5G launched in April this year, while OnePlus Nord 2T 5G arrived just two months later. Both devices are 5G-enabled, which means they work with all the 5G service providers in India.

The OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G are available in a single 8GB+128GB configuration and are currently listed on Amazon India. The OnePlus 10R 5G is priced at ₹34,999, while OnePlus Nord 2T is selling at ₹28,999. On the basis of price alone, the OnePlus Nord 2T appears to be a better choice as it packs similar hardware to the OnePlus 10R 5G.