OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Design, Display, Battery Compared

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Oppo Reno 8 were introduced in the market in mid-2022. These affordable flagship smartphones pack in crisp AMOLED displays, triple rear camera setups, and fast charging support, among other features. But they are so closely matched in terms of features that you would find it difficult to choose between the two. Let's compare the two and find out their differences.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Design

The OnePlus Nord 2T measures 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm and weighs 190 grams. The smartphone gets a slightly curved back with a color-blended rectangular camera island housing the rear camera sensors.

The Oppo Reno 8 gets a unibody design with almost flush-fitted rear camera sensors. The Oppo Reno 8 has a cleaner-looking rear end and seems more premium of the two. It measures 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm and weighs 179 grams.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Display

Both smartphones sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. They also get a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display to protect them against accidental drops. Both devices come with a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Performance

In terms of performance, the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Oppo Reno 8 are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It is essentially a refreshed version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which powered the popular Realme X7 Max and the OnePlus Nord 2. It is an octa-core processor with one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Graphics duties are handled by a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Cameras

The similarities continue in the camera department as both smartphones are equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter. However, the OnePlus Nord 2T's main sensor gets OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), while the Oppo Reno 8 misses it and makes do with Gyro-EIS. The ancillary cameras are identical on both, which are an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP sensor on both devices.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Battery

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Oppo Reno 8 are powered by a 5000mAh battery under their hoods. Both also get a similar 80W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Oppo Reno 8 are very similar devices with different designs. They boast similar features and are priced between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000. The OIS support for the main camera on the OnePlus Nord 2T is the only difference between the two and allows the OnePlus Nord 2T to take this win with a slim margin.