Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Xiaomi and Oppo are actively competing in the mid-range Android smartphone category. These Chinese brands have multiple devices with slight variations in this crowded but still lucrative segment. The Oppo A78 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G launched in January 2023. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Display

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Oppo A78 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 720p display has a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. Needless to mention, the Redmi smartphone's 1080p, 120Hz AMOLED display is way better than the 720p, 90Hz IPS LCD screen on the Oppo smartphone.

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Performance

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Oppo A78 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo A78 does have more RAM than the Redmi Note 12 5G, but the Snapdragon chipset does appear to have a slight edge over the Dimensity SoC, especially during gaming.

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Cameras

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 48MP primary camera, which is paired with two, 2MP lenses, one for macro and the other for portrait photography. The Redmi phone has a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo A78 5G packs a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. The front houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Battery

The Oppo A78 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

As both smartphones have identical battery capacities and even charge at the same rate, battery endurance should depend mostly on usage patterns.

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Oppo A78 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G have been designed and built to offer an attractively priced smartphone in the mid-range Android smartphone category. Each device has some attractive aspects which are coupled with subtle compromises.

The Redmi phone has a Snapdragon SoC but is limited to 6GB RAM. On the other hand, the Oppo smartphone has 8GB RAM but features a Dimensity SoC, which isn't as optimized for gaming as the Snapdragon chipset.

The Oppo A78 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G are priced slightly below the ₹20,000 mark. However, the Redmi Note 12 5G does have a slight edge over the Oppo A78 5G in the performance and imaging hardware departments.

Incidentally, Xiaomi has even embedded a Full HD+ AMOLED display, which is way better than the 720p IPS LCD that Oppo has embedded in its smartphone. Needless to mention the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G wins in this comparison with the Oppo A78 5G.