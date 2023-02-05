Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Oppo and OnePlus have launched smartphones in the mid-range Android phones category. The two Chinese brands launch smartphones with slight variations and upgrades almost every year. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus launched in 2021, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G arrived a year later. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange 5G-enabled smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Display

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass v5. The screen also hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a much better display than the OnePlus smartphone even though it is a little smaller. AMOLED screens offer better contrast and deeper blacks.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Performance

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The 5G-ready chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm fabrication process. The 5G-enabled chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

While both smartphones offer 128GB internal storage, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G races ahead with 8GB RAM. This should help buyers run multiple applications without burdening the phone.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Cameras

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another one is a monochrome lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Battery

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G packs a 4310mAh battery, which supports 50W Flash wired fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a larger 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The Oppo smartphone has a smaller battery, but it charges faster than the OnePlus phone.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus launched way in 2021, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G arrived in 2022. The successors of both smartphones are already available for purchase. Still, the

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G support 5G networks in India, which makes them usable in 2023. In simple words, buyers could purchase any of the two smartphones that sport a lower price.