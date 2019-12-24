Oppo Fantastic Day Offers: Get Attractive Discounts On Oppo Smartphones

Besides the price cut, Paytm is also offering free shipping, cashback, and, cash-on-delivery on all models. Phones like the Oppo Reno and the Reno 2z come with a flagship specs-sheet and a state-of-the-art camera setup.

Similarly, phones like the Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro are also under offer, which are some of the best value-for-money mid-tier smartphones from the brand with features like pop-up selfie camera, triple primary camera setup, all-display design and more.

Similarly, Paytm has also covered the budget segment with offers on devices like Oppo A5, Oppo A5s, and the Oppo A9 2020. Here is a complete list of Oppo smartphones with their specifications that are currently on offer on Paytm.

44% Off On Oppo A5

Key Specs