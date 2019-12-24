Oppo Fantastic Day Offers: Get Attractive Discounts On Oppo Smartphones

Wanted to buy an Oppo smartphone and waiting for the right offer? It looks like Paytm has listened to your urge to buy a new phone, as the e-commerce platform has come up with up to 50 percent off on almost all Oppo smartphones, from entry-level devices to the flagship models.
Besides the price cut, Paytm is also offering free shipping, cashback, and, cash-on-delivery on all models. Phones like the Oppo Reno and the Reno 2z come with a flagship specs-sheet and a state-of-the-art camera setup.
Similarly, phones like the Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro are also under offer, which are some of the best value-for-money mid-tier smartphones from the brand with features like pop-up selfie camera, triple primary camera setup, all-display design and more.
Similarly, Paytm has also covered the budget segment with offers on devices like Oppo A5, Oppo A5s, and the Oppo A9 2020. Here is a complete list of Oppo smartphones with their specifications that are currently on offer on Paytm.
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
