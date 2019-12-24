Budget Christmas Day: Pocket Friendly Smartphones Gift Ideas To Buy In India Under Rs 6,000

Gifting a smartphone is a great way of saying you love them and care about them. To ease your job, we have curated a list of smartphones that are priced under Rs. 6,000, and still pack a punch.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A is a great entry-level smartphone with an amazing battery life and so is the Redmi Go, which runs on Android Oreo Go OS.

We do have a Nokia 2.2 in the list, that is known for connecting people and the Moto E6s also offers stock Android user experience and can say hello. You can also add a bit of a spark with the Tecno Spark Go and the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM can bring colors to the life with its ColorOS.

The Lenovo K9 and the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus are also great devices that have their own uniqueness. With either of these devices, you can bring a smile on the face of your near and dear once and here is everything you need to know about these devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Xiaomi Redmi Go

MRP: Rs. 4,299

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 2.2

MRP: Rs. 4,890

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Motorola Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Yu Ace

MRP: Rs. 4,799

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Gionee F9

MRP: Rs. 5,973

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera And secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

Tecno Spark Go

MRP: Rs. 5,348

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

8-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nebula Black & Royal Purple colour

Realme C2 2GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Lenovo K9

MRP: Rs. 5,922

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs