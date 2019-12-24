Just In
Budget Christmas Day: Pocket Friendly Smartphones Gift Ideas To Buy In India Under Rs 6,000
Christmas 2019 is almost here and if you are planning to gift something your partner/parent/children, then gift something that can enhance their life, instead of gifting chocolates or flowers that loses their value within a few days.
Gifting a smartphone is a great way of saying you love them and care about them. To ease your job, we have curated a list of smartphones that are priced under Rs. 6,000, and still pack a punch.
The Xiaomi Redmi 7A is a great entry-level smartphone with an amazing battery life and so is the Redmi Go, which runs on Android Oreo Go OS.
We do have a Nokia 2.2 in the list, that is known for connecting people and the Moto E6s also offers stock Android user experience and can say hello. You can also add a bit of a spark with the Tecno Spark Go and the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM can bring colors to the life with its ColorOS.
The Lenovo K9 and the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus are also great devices that have their own uniqueness. With either of these devices, you can bring a smile on the face of your near and dear once and here is everything you need to know about these devices.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go
MRP: Rs. 4,299
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 2.2
MRP: Rs. 4,890
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Yu Ace
MRP: Rs. 4,799
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Gionee F9
MRP: Rs. 5,973
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera And secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Spark Go
MRP: Rs. 5,348
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 8-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
- Nebula Black & Royal Purple colour
Realme C2 2GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Lenovo K9
MRP: Rs. 5,922
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
