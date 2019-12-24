ENGLISH

    Budget Christmas Day: Pocket Friendly Smartphones Gift Ideas To Buy In India Under Rs 6,000

    By
    |

    Christmas 2019 is almost here and if you are planning to gift something your partner/parent/children, then gift something that can enhance their life, instead of gifting chocolates or flowers that loses their value within a few days.

    Budget Christmas Day
     

    Gifting a smartphone is a great way of saying you love them and care about them. To ease your job, we have curated a list of smartphones that are priced under Rs. 6,000, and still pack a punch.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7A is a great entry-level smartphone with an amazing battery life and so is the Redmi Go, which runs on Android Oreo Go OS.

    We do have a Nokia 2.2 in the list, that is known for connecting people and the Moto E6s also offers stock Android user experience and can say hello. You can also add a bit of a spark with the Tecno Spark Go and the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM can bring colors to the life with its ColorOS.

    The Lenovo K9 and the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus are also great devices that have their own uniqueness. With either of these devices, you can bring a smile on the face of your near and dear once and here is everything you need to know about these devices.

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    MRP: Rs. 4,299
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Nokia 2.2
     

    Nokia 2.2

    MRP: Rs. 4,890
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Motorola Moto E6s

    Motorola Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery
    Yu Ace

    Yu Ace

    MRP: Rs. 4,799
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Gionee F9

    Gionee F9

    MRP: Rs. 5,973
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera And secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
    Tecno Spark Go

    Tecno Spark Go

    MRP: Rs. 5,348
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish
    • 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + Memory card
    • 8-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    • Nebula Black & Royal Purple colour
    Realme C2 2GB RAM

    Realme C2 2GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Lenovo K9

    Lenovo K9

    MRP: Rs. 5,922
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery
    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

