Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Comparison

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a premium mid-range smartphone that was launched in mid-2022 in India. The smartphone has a premium look and feel, packs in a lot of features, and has a powerful Dimensity series processor. However, it has a very tough opponent today, in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, which although a device of a segment above, comes at a similar price point now. So, if you are in the market for either of these devices, make sure you read this comparison first.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Design

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a very premium unibody design and a glass and metal sandwich construction. It measures 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm and weighs 183 grams. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE measures 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and weighs 177 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G does come with a metal frame but uses a plastic back. It is more compact in size compared to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which would facilitate one-handed usage.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Display

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. Its display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.4.-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets improved Gorilla Glass Victus protection compared to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Both smartphones get a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Performance

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is built on the 5nm fabrication process. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with an Exynos 2100 chipset, which is built on the 5nm fabrication process.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can handle all your daily tasks without breaking a sweat. However, if outright gaming performance is something you are looking for, better go with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Cameras

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G beats the Oppo Reno 8 Pro handsomely in the camera battle, as it gets a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Battery

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by a 4500mAh battery coupled with 80W wired fast-charging support, which promises zero to 45 percent charging in 10 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a 4500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support, which is claimed to offer 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. Additionally, the device gets 15W wireless charging and reverse charging options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Conclusion

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes at a price tag of ₹45,999 in India, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G currently starts at ₹34,999. Unless you are into gaming, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G would be a perfect choice for you. It has compact dimensions, better cameras, wireless charging, and a better UI experience. Not to forget the brand value of Samsung. That too at a much lower price.