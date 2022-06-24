Poco recently unveiled the Poco F4 5G in India. The latest mid-range phone comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, priced at Rs. 27,999. In this range, the iQOO Neo 6 can be a great competitor for the Poco F4 5G, which also runs the same processor.

Apart from the processor, both models share some similar specs such as triple camera setup, E4 AMOLED panels, and so on. Here we've compared specs and price of both the Poco F4 and the iQOO Neo 6, which will help you to choose right one.

Poco F4 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Price Factor

The Poco F4 5G price starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 29,999. Lastly, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Poco F4 5G will cost Rs. 33,999.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It can be purchased in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova color options, while the Poco F4 comes in Nebula Green and Night Black color variants.

Poco F4 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display

The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the other side, the iQOO phone has a slightly smaller 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with the same refresh rate and touch sampling rate as the Poco F4.

Poco F4 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Performance, Battery

As mentioned above, both run the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is flagship offering from Qualcomm. Besides, both devices ship with Android 12 OS; however, the iQOO Neo 6 packs a bigger 4,700 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. While the Poco phone has a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support.

Poco F4 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Camera Specs

Both models have 64MP triple camera system; however, the Poco F4 features 20MP front-facing camera sensor, while the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 16MP selfie camera. The main lens of the both phones are paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter.

