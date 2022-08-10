Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Selfie Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Raksha Bandhan is one of the unique festivals of India that highlights the relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2022 is right around the corner, and we have listed a few gift ideas. Gizbot's Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas include camera phones under Rs. 20,000. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your sibling, you can get these selfie camera phones under Rs. 20,000 for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas includes many premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes top brands like Motorola, OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and many more. Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas for the best selfie camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto G52, Moto G22, Moto G60, and Moto G42 from Motorola.

Other brands like Tecno are also part of our Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes the premium Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo smartphones, which also come with a unique design. The list also includes Infinix phones like the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro.

The Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000 also include options like OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5g, iQOO Z6, Vivo T1 44W, Vivo V21e 5G, and Vivo V20. Siblings can also check out the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F41 for Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G (32MP front camera) Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot



64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



Moto G52 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage





expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 12 with My UX





Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





iQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate







Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU







4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage







expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Dual SIM







Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12







50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate









Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU









4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage









expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0









Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)









50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









Tecno Camon 19 (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen











Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU











6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD











Dual SIM











Android 12 with XOS











64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash











16MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate













Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU













6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage













expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card













Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1













Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)













64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera













32MP front camera













5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Vivo V21e 5G (32MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display















2.2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor















8GB RAM With 128GB ROM















Dual SIM















64MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash















32MP Front Camera















5G SA/NSA















4G VoLTE















WiFi 5















Bluetooth 5.1















4000 MAh Battery















Moto G60 (32MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 16,299

Key Specs 6.78-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate

















Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

















4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

















Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

















Android 11

















Dual SIM

















108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















32MP Front-facing camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















6000mAh (Typical) battery

















Vivo V20 (44MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display



















Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU



















8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage



















expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















64MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera



















44MP front-facing camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,000 mAh (typical) battery



















Infinix Note 12 Pro (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen





















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





















6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage





















Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD





















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





















Android 12 with XOS 10.6





















108MP rear camera





















16MP front camera





















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,000 mAh (typical) battery





















Moto G42 Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display























Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU























4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage























Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD























Android 12 with My UX























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)























50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera























16MP front camera























Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh battery

