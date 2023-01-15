Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Design, Display, Performance Compared

5G services have rolled out in India and are expected to reach every nook and corner of the country. If you are planning on holding on to your new smartphone for the next two or three years, buying a 5G smartphone instead of a 4G smartphone would be wiser. Realme has some great 5G-ready smartphones under the ₹15,000 price point. Let's compare its two popular options, the Realme 9i 5G and the Realme 9 5G today.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Design

The Realme 9i 5G and the Realme 9 5G have distinct identities. The Realme 9i 5G boasts a clean rear, which is devoid of a camera island and gets almost flush-fitted camera sensors. On the other hand, the Realme 9 5G comes with a rectangular color-blended camera island that houses the triple rear sensors and LED flash.

Over to the front, the Realme 9i 5G comes with an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display, whereas the Realme 9 5G gets a contemporary hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie sensor. As for the dimensions, the Realme 9i measures 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm and weighs 187 grams. The Realme 9 5G measures 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm and weighs 188 grams.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Display

The Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of typical brightness. The Realme 9 5G gets a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480 nits of typical brightness.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Performance

Both smartphones should be similar in performance as they are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is built on an efficient 6nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core processor and is paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which handles the graphical duties. Everyday tasks won't be an issue on either of these devices and some light gaming is also possible.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Cameras

The Realme 9i 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 2MP macro, and portrait lens. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

The Realme 9 5G comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 16MP selfie sensor at the front.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Battery

Both smartphones are backed by 5000mAh batteries under their hoods, coupled with 18W fast charging support. Expect similar battery life on both devices.

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Conclusion

The Realme 9i 5G and the Realme 5G are both priced at ₹14,999 in the Indian market. Both devices are similar in terms of specifications. However, the Realme 5G gets a better display design with a punch-hole selfie cutout, which makes it the winner of this comparison.