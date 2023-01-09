Oppo A56s With 6.56-inch LCD, Dimensity 810 5G SoC Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo has introduced its new Oppo A56s smartphone in the Chinese market. It is essentially a refreshed version of the Oppo A56 5G handset, which was launched back in 2021. The smartphone packs a large LCD, a high refresh rate screen, a Dimensity series processor, a fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Oppo A56s: Features, Specifications

The new Oppo A56s smartphone sports a 6.56-inch LCD with an HD+ display resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and covers 96 percent of the NTSC color gamut. The display can achieve a peak brightness of 600nits. The Oppo A56s is a mid-range smartphone and it is evident from its waterdrop notch on the display.

The Oppo A56s device is powered by the 5G capable octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is built on an efficient 6nm fabrication process. The chipset also comprises the Mali G57 GPU that takes care of the graphical duties. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A56s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary portrait sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter.

Some noteworthy features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Oppo A56s: Price and Availability

The Oppo A56s comes at a starting price of CNY 1099 (approx. ₹13,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (approx. ₹15,650). The smartphone is now available for purchase in China and is offered in blue and black colorways. Oppo hasn't revealed its plans to launch it in India yet. Expect the prices to be in the same ballpark if it arrives in India.

