Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Comparison

Xiaomi replaced its popular 2021 mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 10, with its new Redmi Note 11 in early 2022. The Redmi Note 11 brought some incremental upgrades in terms of design, display, and cameras over its predecessor. Let's compare the two devices to understand the changes in detail.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Design

The Redmi Note 11 has a similar design language to the older Redmi Note 10. The only visible difference is the camera island, which has grown in size. The smartphone still comes with a plastic frame and a plastic back.

The Redmi Note 11 measures 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 179 grams. The Redmi Note 10 measures 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 179 grams. The Redmi Note 11 is slightly narrower with a 73.9mm width and slimmer at 8.1mm in comparison.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 also flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel but makes do with a lower 60Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones get a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display for enhanced scratch protection. Also, both smartphones get a modern-looking centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on display.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Performance

The Redmi Note 11 gets an upgraded processor, the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an octa-core processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. It's a major switch from the 11nm fabrication process of the Snapdragon 678 SoC of the Redmi Note 10, and should offer battery efficiency. Moreover, the Redmi Note 11's processor comes with boosted cores for enhanced CPU performance. Both smartphones don't support 5G connectivity, which is a bummer.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Cameras

Both smartphones are equipped with quad-camera setups at the rear. The Redmi Note 11 gets an upgraded 50MP primary sensor as opposed to the 48MP sensor of the Redmi Note 10. They share similar ancillary cameras, including an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both devices get a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Both the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 10 are powered by 5000mAh batteries under their hoods. However, the Redmi Note 11 is expected to offer a longer battery life owing to its more energy-efficient processor. Both handsets support 33W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Conclusion

If you are planning to buy one of these devices, the Redmi Note 11 would be a better buy owing to its additional features and a power-efficient processor. The Redmi Note 11 starts at ₹12,999 in India.