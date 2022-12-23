Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Which One's The Best Under ₹12000? Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Looking for a mid-range smartphone and having ₹12,000 in your kitty? These two smartphones from two top brands in India are some of the best options if you aren't too keen on getting a 5G smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 is a popular 4G smartphone in the category. Let's compare it with the Realme C35 and see which one comes out as a winner.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Design

The Redmi Note 11 measures 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 179 grams. In comparison, the Realme C35 measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm and weighs 189 grams. Although both smartphones come with 8.1mm thickness, the Redmi note 11 is narrower and should offer better ergonomics.

The Redmi Note 11 also trumps the Realme C35 in the front design as it gets an aesthetically pleasing punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The Realme C35 gets a dreadful waterdrop notch, which makes it look like a device from 2018. However, the Realme C35 gets a fancier-looking rear panel with a light reflective finish and a color-blended camera island.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Display

Complementing the display design, the Redmi Note 11 sports a superior 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1000 nits peak brightness. The Realme C35 gets a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 600 nits peak brightness. Improving its lead further, the Redmi Note 11 gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection compared to the Panda Glass protection on the Realme C35.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Performance

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It features four Kyro 265 Gold cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Kyro 265 Silver cores clocked at 1.9GHz. It is supported by an Adreno 610 GPU.

The Realme C35 is powered by a Chinese-made Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core processor built on the 12nm fabrication process. It boasts two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset also comprises the Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Cameras

The Redmi Note 11 and the Realme C35 carry an identical 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus). However, the Redmi Note 11 features an 8MP ultrawide shooter that the Realme C35 misses. The remaining sensors are 2MP macro and depth sensors, which aren't worth mentioning.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Battery

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. The Realme C35 too packs in a 5000mAh battery but gets a slower 18W charging support.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Conclusion

Both the Redmi Note 11 and the Realme C35 retail for under ₹12,000 in India. For that price, the Redmi Note 11 is the clear winner as it offers a superior display, a better rear camera setup, and faster charging compared to the Realme C35.

